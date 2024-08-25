‘D-300 until BTS reunion’: Fans begin countdown to RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook's comeback after military service

BTS is one of the most iconic K-pop boy groups who created a massive identity for themselves across the world and at present, since almost all members of the group are enlisted in the military fans have started a new heartfelt trend in anticipation of the reunion. BTS’ fans have begun the “D-300” countdown to the boy group’s highly anticipated return home after completing military service when they will be finally back as a septet.

On August 25, 2024, BTS’ fans started a heartwarming trend on X (previously known as Twitter) counting down the days to the boy band’s comeback in 2025 once all 7 members have completed their military service.

BTS’ fans have begun trending “D-300 until BTS reunion” in anticipation of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s comeback once they have completed their mandatory military service.

On this day fans rejoiced as only 300 days are left until BTS reunites in 2025 and all the members return after completing military enlistment.

See BTS’ fans celebrating D-300 until the reunion here:

The “D-300” trend also comes as a heartfelt movement because SUGA is currently embroiled in a DUI investigation.

For the unversed, SUGA is currently being investigated for driving an electric scooter on August 6 night under the influence of alcohol. According to reports, the BTS member while returning from a social gathering with acquaintances lost balance while parking his scooter near his home and fell down.

Advertisement

A patrolling officer who was nearby came to help him but after sniffing alcohol on SUGA’s breath took him to the nearest police station. Most recently, SUGA appeared for police questioning on August 23 which went on for 3 hours and later he commented that he deeply regrets what happened and is reflecting on it.

In other news, Jin, the oldest member of BTS returned after completing his military service in June earlier this year. In addition, J-Hope is set to return later this year in October after completing his military service as well.

Additionally in other developments, BTS’ Jungkook and V have sued the malicious YouTuber Sojang for 90 million KRW for defamation.

ALSO READ: ‘Protect Min Yoongi’: BTS’ SUGA receives support from Pachinko’s Park Sohee, Ryuichi Sakamoto’s daughter and more amid drunk driving investigation