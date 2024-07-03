BTS and V’s popularity comes handy for Na PD; Here's how he ‘used’ it to secure shooting site for Jinny's Kitchen 2

Not long ago, Na PD sat with fellow PD Park Hyun Yong and Jinny’s Kitchen writer Kim Dae Joo for a review session of the new season of the cooking variety show on his YouTube show.

During the episode, Na PD revealed that he ‘used’ BTS and V’s popularity while securing a shooting site for Jinny’s Kitchen 2 in Iceland.

BTS and V’s popularity came in ‘use’ of Na PD when he secured a shooting site for Jinny's Kitchen 2

On July 2, 2024, Na PD sat with Park Hyun Yong and Kim Dae Joo on his YouTube show to talk about Jinny’s Kitchen 2.

During the show, in a fun revelation the Jinny’s Kitchen 2 director, Na PD revealed how he ‘used’ BTS and V’s popularity for Jinny’s Kitchen 2 shoot in Iceland. He began by explaining that since people in Iceland are not that familiar with Korean variety shows, it was challenging to convince the landlord of the new house for Jinny’s Kitchen 2.

To persuade the landlord, Na PD showed them footage of the last season on Amazon Prime, which left the person surprised. The footage demonstrated how the restaurant was set up previously, and he explained that they intended to do something similar in Iceland.

Watch the fun revelation by Na PD about BTS and V here:

Advertisement

Na PD added that to secure the landlord's approval for Jinny’s Kitchen 2’s shooting site in Iceland, he had to ‘use’ BTS and V’s popularity. He recounted saying to them, “Do you know BTS?” and showed them V and old footage featuring the BTS member to demonstrate their trustworthiness. This finally persuaded the landlord to let them use the site to film Jinny’s Kitchen 2.

Watch the full episode here:

Know more about Jinny’s Kitchen 2

Meanwhile, Jinny’s Kitchen 2’s first episode premiered on Amazon Prime on June 28, 2024, and tvN in South Korea. A new episode will air every Friday. The second season stars Park Seo Joon, Lee Seo Jin, Choi Woo Shik, and Jung Yu Mi while Go Min Si is the new intern filing in for BTS’ V who is currently enlisted in the military.

ALSO READ: Jinny’s Kitchen 2 starring Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and more: 5 changes to look forward to in new season