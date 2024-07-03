BTS’ V announces ARTSPACE: TYPE 1 exhibition for upcoming photobook; to go around Seoul, Tokyo, and more cities

BTS’ V’s upcoming photobook TYPE 1 is already creating quite the buzz. Fans are looking forward to the moments from his solitude through this photobook. Now, the K-pop idol has announced ARTSPACE: TYPE 1, an exhibition for this project which will be held in a few major cities across the world.

On July 3, BTS’ official Weverse account published a notice saying that V will hold a special exhibition to commemorate the release of his upcoming photobook TYPE: 1. Named ARTSPACE: TYPE 1, this exhibition will commence on July 12 at the contemporary art center Platform-L in Seoul. The South Korean fans can visit till July 21.

On July 12, the exhibition will be kicked off in Bangkok as well, at the city’s EmQuartier. For Thai fans, it will go on till July 19. The TYPE 1 exhibition will also begin in Taipei on the same date (July 12) at Breeze Nan San, concluding on July 21.

In Vancouver’s Metropolis at Metrotown, V’s exhibition will meet the fans from July 12 to July 21. Next, from July 26 to August 17, ARTSPACE: TYPE 1 will be held at Edgemar in LA.

The last city on this list is Japan’s Tokyo, where the exhibition will take place from August 21 to August 29 at the 9th SY Building.

More about BTS' V's photobook exhibition ARTSPACE: TYPE 1

On this day, HYBE also shared that the exhibition will be centered around moments of relaxation, synchronized with the main theme of V’s photobook TYPE 1. ARTSPACE: TYPE 1 will feature a variety of zones including exhibition and experience.

The space of these zones will reflect the flow of the photobook’s chapter, allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the artist’s relaxed moments up close. With the BTS member’s distinctive style, this upcoming exhibition promises an extraordinary experience for the ARMYs.

More about V's photobook TYPE 1

V’s upcoming photobook TYPE 1 is scheduled for an official release on July 9, and the pre-orders begin on July 27. The 224-page photobook captures the relaxed moments of V, in his comfort space.

The previews have already shared a glimpse into his own world, while his handsome charming looks in the teaser images are already stealing the hearts of fans.

TYPE 1 will be unveiled in two versions, a photobook and a magazine.

