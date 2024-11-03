BTS' V revealed to have donated for new gym equipment at military base; fellow soldier pens long letter of gratitude

BTS’ V’s fellow soldier recently revealed that the the K-pop idol has donated some gym equipment to help soldiers upgrade their workout routines. This heartwarming gesture has not only impressed the fans, but his fellow SDT member also took to his Instagram and penned a long gratitude post, thanking V for always being there.

Recently, an SDT member took to his Instagram and shared a group selfie with BTS’ V. In the caption, he talked about missing the K-pop idol and how he looked after his fellow soldiers despite being a celebrity himself.

He then shared a surprising update, revealing that the FRI(END)S singer had done something amazing for his fellow soldiers. He penned, “Our unit's gym equipment was not that good, but my hyung donated workout equipment so we could make the exercise more fun.”

But it seems that not only did he care for his army friends’ health and fitness, but he also treated them to nice meals often. V’s fellow SDT member revealed in his post that the BTS member bought him ice cream after releasing his digital single FRI(END)S and even treated a bunch of soldiers to a nice meal.

The K-pop idol is known for his kind and gentle demeanor, and it seems that he also won the hearts of his fellow soldiers with his gestures.

See the post by the SDT member here:

On December 11, 2023, along with his bandmate RM, V, enlisted for mandatory military service as an active duty soldier. He is currently serving as a Special forces member of the military police at the 2nd Division Military Police Corps' Ssangyong Unit. He is expected to be discharged sometime in June 2025.

On the work front, before enlisting in the military, V released his debut studio album, Layover. The songs received much praise from the fans, especially the ARMYs, who couldn’t help but praise his musical brilliance.

Then, in February, he made his much-awaited solo return with FRI(END)S, a digital single that became an instant hit, breaking records and soaring high on global music charts. Now, fans are eagerly looking forward to his discharge from the military.

