Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 2: Shirota Gets A New Job; Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Become My Closet,’ Takamine is introduced as the perfect student admired by all. Meanwhile, Shirota is a social outcast. While hiding in a cupboard, Shirota sees Takamine changing. Later, he ends up witnessing how she first scores 98 on a test, before removing her undergarments and suddenly receiving a perfect score.

However, he also realizes that he is the only one who remembers these events. Takamine then explained her ability to rewind time by sacrificing underwear. She also explains that because Shirota saw her, he retains the memory of each reset. To avoid exposure, she forces Shirota to ‘become her closet’ and carry replacements.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 2 will follow Shirota adapting to his new role as Takamine’s “closet.” He must now carry a pouch filled with her underwear at all times and be ready to help her change discreetly whenever she uses her power.

This responsibility begins immediately, as Takamine ends up activating her ability during class hours. Shirota must now figure out how to help her change in the middle of a live classroom session without getting caught.

Titled ‘Let Me Try Again Until I’m Satisfied,’ Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 2 will air on Japanese TV at 10 pm JST on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Keep in mind that the exact release time will vary depending on the individual region and time zone.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 2 will be available on Crunchyroll with English subtitles, shortly after its Japan broadcast. No alternate language dubs have been announced for the series at this time.

