5 powerful documentaries and docuseries on Netflix that'll hit you hard and lift you higher

India is a country full of stories. Some will inspire you, others will hit where it hurts, and a few can make you pause and think. Today, let’s take a look at some of the hard-hitting docuseries on Netflix that go beyond the headlines to show us what extraordinary challenges people are navigating. From chasing dreams to fighting injustice to exposing uncomfortable truths, each story will challenge your thinking and lift you higher.

1. Ladies First

Ladies First (2017) is a powerful Indian documentary that follows the inspiring journey of archer Deepika Kumari, who rose from a life of poverty in Jharkhand to represent India on the global stage. Directed by Uraaz and Shaana Levy Bahl, the film shows her hard work and strong determination, from training at the Tata Archery Academy to competing at the Rio Olympics.

The documentary is not just another sports story but a moving portrait of perseverance. It shows that the true defeat only comes when you stop fighting. From battling poverty and patriarchy in rural India to representing the nation at the Olympics, Deepika Kumari’s journey pierces the heart and soars with hope.

2. Bad Boy Billionaires: India

Bad Boy Billionaires: India is all about the rise and fall of three of India’s most controversial tycoons: liquor baron Vijay Mallya, diamond magnate Nirav Modi and Sahara Group’s Subrata Roy. The gripping storyline and real-life events, the documentary shows how ambition, deception, and unchecked power fueled their empires, which ultimately led to their downfalls.

It gives details of the corruption and scandals that took place in the nation. The docuseries exposes the price of unchecked ambition and will lift you up with the awareness it creates, a call to hold the powerful accountable and rethink what true success should look like.

3. Mumbai Mafia: Police vs Underworld

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs Underworld, set in the chaotic streets of Mumbai during the '90s, revolves around the shadowy world of the D-Company, a vast crime empire that once dominated the city.

It unpacks the rise of its elusive kingpin, the web of illegal trades he ran, and the efforts to bring him down. Through initial records from cops, gang members, and reporters, it gives a sneak peek into a chilling look into how one man almost ruled the city. Mumbai Mafia: Police vs. Underworld will pull you into the dark underbelly of a city at war with itself.

4. To Kill a Tiger

To Kill A Tiger revolves around a father’s powerful quest for justice after his 13-year-old daughter is assaulted by relatives. Directed by Nisha Pahuja, the film had its world premiere in Canada in 2022 and garnered widespread acclaim.

Despite not having a U.S. release, it earned an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature in 2024. The project was backed by executive producers Mindy Kaling, Dev Patel, and Priyanka Chopra. The documentary might break your heart and rebuild your faith in courage.

5. Alma Matters: Inside the IIT Dream

Alma Matters: Inside The IIT Dream is a three-part docuseries that gives an honest glimpse into the lives of students at India’s top engineering institutes. Featuring voices like Biswa Kalyan Rath, the series shows both the highs and the immense pressure that come with being an IITian.

The docuseries revolves around academic stress, personal growth, and the emotional cost of chasing one of the country’s most followed dreams. It might hit you hard with the emotional weight of ambition, isolation, and pressure at IIT but will lift you as students carve out purpose, resilience, and unexpected joy along the way.

