Why is Meghan Markle Being Blamed for Prince Harry's Identity Crisis? Learn About The Rumored Hijack of His Royal Legacy

At the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 closing ceremony on February 16, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised Prince Harry for founding the event in 2014.

“You are the one who turned this into a reality,” Trudeau told the crowd, shedding light on the Duke of Sussex’s commitment to injured and wounded veterans. Prince Harry appeared emotional as more than 20,000 attendees applauded his work.

But after the event, a source told RadarOnline that the excitement didn’t last. “When it’s over, it leaves a void, and this year was no exception,” the source said. Back at his Montecito home, Prince Harry reportedly felt lost. The insider added that Harry didn’t know what to do with himself.

Back in California, Meghan Markle has taken center stage with her projects. In March, she launched her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, and her brand As Ever. According to a source, “She’s got everyone around her hustling. It’s all about Meghan now.”

Royal biographer Tina Brown recently commented on Harry’s role. She said he’s the most talented member of the royal family in terms of being a prince. But she believes he has taken a backseat. Brown added that he’s pretty much in the thrall of Meghan. She criticized Markle’s judgment, saying that she’s flawless about getting it all wrong.

Prince Harry has shared that he misses the U.K. and still feels emotionally connected to it, particularly Birmingham, which is set to host the 2027 Invictus Games. However, sources say that his return visits often lead to tension at home.

According to insiders, Harry no longer keeps in close touch with his old friends from the U.K. Comedian Jack Whitehall, for instance, recently mentioned that he used to be quite good friends with the prince before Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle. One source stated that Harry doesn’t seem to have much of a social life outside of his marriage.

In response to claims that she is the reason for Harry’s distance from his former circle, Markle addressed the issue in their Netflix docuseries. She pointed out that people often blame the woman when a man’s friendships change after a relationship begins, but stated that Harry was already on his own path before they met.

Despite the couple’s frequent public displays of affection, rumors of a possible divorce have continued to circulate. According to an insider, Meghan’s team had reportedly looked into the possibility of a post-divorce book deal, although nothing has been confirmed.

The source also suggested that Harry appeared to be deeply concerned about the potential consequences if he were to end the relationship.

