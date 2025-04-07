Jaat Box Office Advances: Here's when the bookings for the Sunny Deol starrer will open in India

The first big Hindi release of April 2025 is Sunny Deol’s Jaat. The film is touted to be a massive Pan-India action entertainer with an ensemble cast of Regina Cassandra, Ramya Krishnan, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and several others. It is directed by Tollywood filmmaker Gopichand Malineni and is set to release very soon on 10 April.

Jaat Advance Booking: When would it begin?

As this Sunny Deol mass bonanza is nearing its release, the fans are eagerly waiting for the advance booking of Jaat to begin. As per our sources, the advance booking of Jaat would begin on April 8 evening before its theatrical release on Thursday. Jaat is produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and marks Sunny Deol’s big-screen comeback almost 2 years after the blockbuster Gadar 2.

Expected Box Office Collection from Jaat

Jaat is carrying a huge hype among the fans eager to see the mass avatar of Sunny Deol once again in theaters, but not as much as Gadar 2. The hype for Gadar 2 was mostly attributed to the franchise factor, while Jaat is a standalone film. Judging by its current hype at the box office, the film can take an opening of Rs 10 crore India nett. This hype and opening are attributed to Sunny Deol’s star power, along with how much its current assets, including the trailer, were loved by the audience.

As of its lifetime collection, it entirely depends on how the film turns out. The word of mouth and the majority reviews, positive or negative, are the only factors which decide the ending collection and verdict of the film. As per current expectations, if Sunny Deol gets proper superstar treatment with a complete action-loaded screen presence, it can prove to do wonders for the actor.

Upcoming Movies of Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol has been signed for several movies which will be released after Jaat. His next movie in 2025 is Rajkumar Santoshi directed Lahore 1947 backed by Aamir Khan. Later, the actor would also be seen in the much-hyped Border sequel, Border 2, along with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana: Part 1. He would also be later seen in the drama film Safar.

