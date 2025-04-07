Box Office: Movie industry boasts 10 USD 1 Billion plus global grossers post Covid-19 pandemic; can A Minecraft Movie join the list?

The global film industry has seen slow business in the post-COVID era, but the box office momentum hasn’t exactly been bleak, with 10 films crossing the coveted USD 1 billion milestone since theatrical markets began re-operating at full capacity. Now, with the explosive debut of A Minecraft Movie, all eyes are on whether the pixel-packed blockbuster can become the 11th title to join this elite club.

Advertisement

The game-to-screen adaptation from Warner Bros. opened to an impressive USD 300 million worldwide in its first weekend, with USD 157 million of the amount coming from North America alone. With such a robust start, industry projections already bet that A Minecraft Movie has the potential to race toward the USD 1 billion mark. The only thing working against it is mixed word of mouth and critical reception. If the spring entry manages to beat that, like how Mufasa: The Lion King did this past Christmas, it will definitely find itself in the 1B troupe.

Here’s a little info on the 10 titles that have shattered the billion-dollar ceiling since 2021.

Leading the pack is James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water with USD 2.32 billion, followed by China’s domestic juggernaut Ne Zha 2 at USD 2.14 billion. Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home came in strong with USD 1.92 billion, while Pixar’s emotional sequel Inside Out 2 became a surprise sensation, raking in USD 1.7 billion globally.

Advertisement

Other billion-dollar club members include:

Top Gun: Maverick — USD 1.5 billion

Barbie — USD 1.45 billion

The Super Mario Bros. Movie — USD 1.36 billion

Deadpool & Wolverine — USD 1.34 billion

Moana 2 — USD 1.06 billion

Jurassic World Dominion — USD 1 billion

If A Minecraft Movie sustains its momentum, it will become the first live-action video game adaptation ever to hit USD 1 billion globally.

Directed by Jared Hess and starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, and Danielle Brooks, the film combines heart and humor. With a devoted global fanbase behind it, the coming weeks will determine whether A Minecraft Movie breaks records and emerges as cinematic royalty at the billion-dollar box office summit.

ALSO READ: A Minecraft Movie Box Office: Will the arrival of Jason Momoa starrer have an impact on Salman Khan's Sikandar?