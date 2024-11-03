‘Talked over meal’: TXT’s Beomgyu and Huening Kai dish on exchanging support with BTS’ Jin for new releases

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Huening Kai and Beomgyu recently talked about receiving immense support from BTS member Jin. They revealed that the senior labelmate encouraged them for their upcoming comeback and also sent them a supportive message for their 7th mini-album release on November 4. The boy group also revealed how Jin’s I’ll Be There motivated them.

On November 3, TOMORROW X TOGETHER held a press conference ahead of their upcoming world tour ACT: PROMISE Seoul encore concert. During the press conference, TXT’s youngest member Hunening Kai revealed, “Before our comeback, we had a meal with Jin sunbaenim. We talked comfortably over the meal, and we both encouraged each other a lot.”

He added that the BTS member told the junior group “It’s going to go well,” showing his utmost support for their 7th mini-album The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY. In addition, Hunening Kai shared that following the success of Jin’s pre-release track I’ll Be There, TXT has been motivated more than ever for their upcoming comeback.

Beomgyu added that he had a conversation with Jin today. He revealed that he sent a message to the BTS member, showing his excitement for his upcoming solo album. “He also knew we are having a concert today,” the TXT member revealed.

Further talking about his conversation with Jin, Bemongyu shared, “He sent me a message of support saying that he is really looking forward to our album that's coming out tomorrow."

BTS is known for their heart-warming brotherhood, but that extends beyond their own group. In particular, Jin is known for making his juniors comfortable with his fun-filled personality. On many occasions, he has extended his utmost support to TXT members, who are housed by the same agency as BTS. The recent revelation once again won both ARMYs and MOAs’ hearts.

Meanwhile, TXT is set to make their highly-anticipated comeback on November 4. They will release their 7th Korean-language mini-album The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY tomorrow at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). On the other hand, Jin is now getting ready to release his first solo album Happy, which is scheduled for November 15.

