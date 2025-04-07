Khakee: The Bengal Chapter actor Mimoh Chakraborty recalls Salman Khan’s beautiful gesture to promote his debut film; hails him as ‘elder brother’

Salman Khan is not only a celebrated star but also a person with a golden heart. He is very well-known for supporting newer talents in the industry. Amongst several names is legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh Chakraborty, who recently talked about superstar’s special gesture to promote his debut film, Jimmy.

Advertisement

While speaking with Digital Commentary, Mimoh Chakraborty shared a deeply personal account of how Salman Khan helped him while he was starting out in the industry. He stated that not only Khan morally supported him but also backed his debut film, Jimmy, released in 2008.

“Salman bhai has helped me a lot. He has always been there like an elder brother. He suggested to my dad that the teaser of Jimmy should be played in theaters with his film Partner. That was his idea. And the title Jimmy was actually given by Sohail Khan," he shared.

Though Salman Khan and Govinda starrer was a success, Jimmy couldn’t perform well. Mimoh recalled going to the theater with his whole family to watch Partner, as he shared people's reaction to his teaser. He shared people went silent and then clapped and whistled to the teaser of his film.

At the time of his debut film release, the Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, was 24 and thought that he had become a star. Nonetheless, after the film's release, by Friday afternoon he stopped getting phone calls and, payments. At the time, he thought that his world had crashed, and he didn’t step out of the house for a year.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, despite the setback, years later Khan called Mimoh's mother and asked her to send him to the sets of Sultan. The actor remembered Khan pointing at him, telling his assistant director, ‘You think you’re struggling? At least you have a chance. Look at him—he’s not even getting the opportunity to struggle.’

He continued by confessing, "That line hit me hard. He told me to hang in there, and said he would stand by me when the time was right."

In addition to this, he also spoke about words of encouragement coming from Abhishek Bachchan, who advised him to not listen to anyone and always remember who he is.

ALSO READ: Jubilee Turns 2: Did you know Wamiqa Gabbi was rejected for Niloufer’s role in first audition? Here’s how she bagged the part due to her ‘stupid videos’