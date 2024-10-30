BTS’ V faces complaint by alleged LE SSERAFIM fan for contacting Min Hee Jin amid military training

BTS’ V is in hot water with the Ministry of Defence after a netizen filed a complaint against him following Min Hee Jin’s revelation. The former ADOR's CEO shared that the K-pop idol contacted her amid his military training, which has raised quite a few eyebrows. He has been accused of violating the rules and a formal complaint has been filed.

On October 30, 2024, a netizen shared in an online community that they filed a complaint against BTS’ V or Kim Taehyung to the Ministry of Defence. In the post, the user explained that the text message to Min Hee Jin was sent on December 16, 2023, five days after Taehyung enlisted on December 11, 2023. It is reported that the K-pop star sent the message while still undergoing training, which constitutes a serious violation of military regulations.

The complainant expressed hope for a thorough investigation into the matter. They also referenced BTS member Suga, who was allegedly involved in a drunk driving incident while performing public service duties. Moreover, the complainant stated that they plan to share the petition on various online community boards.

However, when the BTS fans started to look up the user, they discovered that the netizen was most likely a fan of the K-pop group LE SSERAFIM as they were posting articles on the group. They have also posted articles on Min Hee Jin and HYBE ever since the scandal broke out.

The complaint against BTS’ V was made following Min Hee Jin’s appearance in the YouTube talk show School of Music with Kim Young Dae. In the show, she shared that the K-pop idol often contacted her during the ongoing scandal and asked for her well-being. Furthermore, he also texted her on her birthday, even during his military.

Previously, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed Min Hee Jin’s injunction to be reinstated as ADOR’s CEO. In response, HYBE expressed appreciation for the court’s decision, stating, “We are grateful for the court’s wise judgment and will focus on normalizing ADOR’s operations and supporting our artists.”

