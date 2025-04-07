Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on her bond with 15-years-younger Rasha Thadani: ‘It’s not for any kind of benefit’

Earlier, it was often believed that the two actresses could never be friends. But now this scenario has completely changed, and the new-gen actresses are leaving no stones unturned in proving that their bonds are beyond anything. One such pair of BFFs is Tamannaah Bhatia and Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani. These two have been grabbing eyeballs not only for their friendship but also for their age gap. But the Vedaa actress opened up on the mystery of how they became friends.

In a recent chat with the Permit Room podcast, Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about her friendship with Rasha Thadani, who is almost 15 years younger than her. Sharing the story of how they met, Bhatia quipped that they bumped into each other at a party and started dancing together. She further added, “We kept in touch after that.”

Talking about her age gap with Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Tamannaah expressed that it doesn’t matter because everything is about bonding with people for who they are.

The actress who sizzled in Stree 2’s item number Aaj Ki Raat further explained that she makes friends with people she enjoys spending time with and it’s not for any kind of benefit.

We bet fans love it when they see Tamannaah Bhatia and Rasha Thadani dancing in a reel or making a funny video and these posts have a massive fan following altogether on social media.

On the work front, Rasha made her Bollywood debut in Azaad opposite Aman Devgan. This film also starred Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. Fans loved her performance in the film. Tamannaah, on the other hand, is gearing up for the next release, Odela 2.

