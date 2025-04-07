Will Pulse Return With Season 2? Ash Santos Opens Up About the Future of the Medical Drama

Pulse star Ash Santos spills the beans on Nia and Tom's long-term potential love triangle, hinting at an upcoming season 2 for Netflix's latest medical drama.

The actress is giving an insider scoop on whether or not Nia and Tom will end up having long-term chemistry with each other.

Santos, who plays Nia, commented on the distinctive tone of the narrative, saying it was fresh and mature. She told Us Weekly, "It felt so fresh to me. I am kind of like that in my personal life, where, as you get older, you realize most men are literally just [meh]. So you’re like, ‘If you like me, great. If you don’t like me, even better.'"

Instead of conflict among women, Netflix's Pulse avoided stereotypical rivalry pitting two women against each other fighting over a man, with both Nia and Cass setting individual boundaries.

The 31-year-old actress added, "[Now] there’s even more of a pull between Nia and Cass. So I like that. Toward the end of the first season, you realize because things are so natural between [Jack and me] that it makes you root for Nia and Tom."

The chemistry between Nia and Tom, both played by Jack Bannon, built up naturally as the first season progressed. Santos recognized their positive chemistry and advised that their dynamic could survive all the drama.

Santos said, "If we get a second season—if we keep this going—you can see them going the distance. Because there isn’t that forced tension that might be there with him and other characters or in the other love triangles or love schemes. It just felt really natural."

Season 1 kept Nia mostly in a hospital bed, something that created surprise challenges for Santos as an actress. She mentioned the physical demands of the role, where there was more concentration needed on her facial expression and emotions over body language. Although it was challenging, she considers it a defining moment for growth as an actress.

Looking to the future, Ash Santos hopes that Nia's character development will keep growing, which further raises the anticipation for a potential Pulse Season 2.

