Russell Brand: Legal Pressure Mounts on Actor as New Evidence Threatens to Be Handed Over in SA Case

Trigger Warning: Mention of sexual assault and rape.

Warner Bros. has decided to offer the unseen footage comprising Arthur outtakes during the Russell Brand assault case. A Judge recently rejected Brand's plea to delay the civil case.

The studio announced it would reveal previously unreleased footage from the 2010 romantic-comedy film Arthur during a recent New York Supreme Court hearing. The Times of London reported this first.

This was the case, so it was filed by a woman with the name Jane Doe. Stated by her, Brand had assaulted her on the film set, where a crew member stood watch outside the bathroom. She alleged that Brand exposed himself and subsequently assaulted her.

Both Brand and Warner Bros. have denied wrongdoing. Somewhere between four and eight hours of outtake footage from the film would be made available by the studio.

In 2023, this woman in the civil case told The Sunday Times that she felt used and discarded. She said that Brand's set behavior would likely put her in the hot seat for a job loss, not Brand.

Brand's accuser stated, "I felt used and abused. Disgusting is the only word. I felt like I was being used, that I was just an object for his momentary titillation. Everyone usually turns a blind eye to bad behavior on a set."

"If I had come forward and said something to, say, even a production assistant on the set, what are they going to do? Are they going to fire Russell Brand, or are they going to fire me?" she added.

Brand is also facing other criminal charges in the United Kingdom. He has been summoned to appear in Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 2.

It involves five charges of rape and sexual assault under UK law. Brand denied the allegations, calling them all false and insisting that all his relationships are consensual.

His legal team had sought the U.S. court to defer the civil trial in consideration of the ongoing case in the UK. However, the judge would not grant the request. Brand's lawyer, Mark Cuccaro, revealed fears of possible charges on that front.

Under public scrutiny now, the case escalates as the allegations of a number of women against Russell Brand increase.

