When Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her ex-boyfriend and hinted at toxic relationship with Sidharth

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s personal life has often been a topic of much buzz. The diva grabbed headlines after her divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. However, there was a time when she considered him a blessing in her life, especially after going through a bitter breakup with her alleged ex-beau, Siddharth.

For the uninitiated, back in the day, rumors circulated about Samantha dating her Jabardasth co-star Siddharth. However, the two did not have a successful relationship and reportedly broke up in 2015.

Soon after their split, the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress found love in Naga Chaitanya, and the two began dating. Around that time, during an interview with MensXP, the actress indirectly spoke about the hardships she faced after her breakup with Siddharth.

Samantha expressed feeling blessed to have someone like Chay in her life, saying, “I would have fallen into such a crisis in my personal life, just like actress Savithri. But thankfully, very soon, I realized it in the beginning and walked out of the relationship. This was when I sensed that it could end up badly. And then I’m blessed to have a person like Naga Chaitanya in my life. He’s a gem.”

Neither Samantha nor Siddharth ever opened up about the reason behind their breakup. However, rumors suggested that the Test actor was not ready to get married to the actress.

There were also reports about Siddharth’s alleged closeness with one of his other female co-stars, whom he had reportedly helped secure a role in a film. It was also believed that he wasn’t very comfortable with Samantha being friends with her male co-stars.

Despite all the chatter, Samantha once came forward to defend her ex-boyfriend, dismissing rumors of being cheated on. The diva even praised Siddharth, calling him a great guy, and clarified that just because their relationship ended, it didn’t mean she was the victim.

