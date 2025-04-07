OPINION: Bollywood is paying the price as managers take control of the show; here’s how

We all have a special place for old films, and the reason is crystal clear: the script, the performances, the punchlines, the emotions, and so much more. Back then, Bollywood stars would finalize scripts by listening to them and staying in touch with writers and directors for the changes they wanted. They made choices based on instinct, connection, and curiosity. But that era is slowly being replaced by a system where agents and managers are no longer just facilitators—they are running the show.

Many stars today don’t even have the time to read a script before signing a film. Instead, their managers decide what’s worth considering, often based on trends, brand partnerships, or marketability, with the storyline taking a backseat. I personally view this shift in decision-making as a decline in creative freedom in Bollywood—and rightfully so.

Yes, there have always been managers in the industry, but the best ones worked as collaborators, not decision-makers. They helped filter offers, negotiate deals, and protect their clients' interests without overshadowing the artist’s voice. However, today, agents are more focused on turning actors into commercial packages, often sidelining bold or meaningful scripts that don’t come with flashy PR potential or guaranteed box office success.

This isn’t just harming actors—it’s hurting cinema. Some incredibly talented filmmakers struggle to even get through to an actor because a manager doesn’t see the "potential" in a storyline, which results in unique stories never getting told. When actors let others make creative decisions for them, we often end up with repetitive, formulaic films that lack emotional depth or risk-taking. However, this isn’t true for every actor or every film.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood stars have subtly admitted that they've missed out on meaningful films because their teams didn’t push for them. On the flip side, some have spoken about taking a personal interest in their choices and reaping the rewards of being hands-on.

The solution isn’t to demonize managers—I understand their role is crucial, especially in an industry as fast-moving as Bollywood. But the balance must be restored. Actors need to reclaim agency over their careers. Listening to a script isn’t just about choosing a project; it’s about staying connected to the craft and making decisions based on instinct as well.

At the end of the day, stories drive cinema. When artists stop listening to them, the magic fades—and Bollywood deserves better than that.

