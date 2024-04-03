What did BTS' V ask Indian couple featured in FRI(END)S music video? Behind-the-scenes chat revealed

The Indian couple featured in BTS' V's FRI(END)S music video recently shared behind-the-scenes insights about their interaction with the K-pop idol. From discussing Indian cuisine to praising V's warm demeanor, their revelations offer fans a glimpse into the charming persona of the beloved BTS member.

Indian couple shares insights of their experience working with BTS’ V on FRI(END)S music video

BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, is not just an international superstar loved for his mesmerizing vocals and captivating performances but also cherished for his warm and friendly personality. Recently, an Indian couple, Shaila Khan and her husband Shaz Khan, had the incredible opportunity to interact with V during the shooting of the music video for FRI(END)S, a song from V's solo project.

The couple shared their delightful experience through their Instagram handle, shedding light on their memorable encounter with the K-pop idol. Despite initially feeling shy, V quickly warmed up to everyone on set, creating a fun and friendly atmosphere.

As the shoot progressed, V initiated a conversation with Shaila and Shaz, learning that they hailed from India and were an actual couple, not trained actors. The couple expressed their admiration for BTS and their massive fanbase in the country, to which V responded with a nod and a smile. Intrigued by the prospect of visiting India, V eagerly asked the couple about the local cuisine, seeking recommendations for what to try during a potential trip. They suggested Indian street food, particularly Pani-Puri, a popular snack known for its burst of flavors.

Advertisement

During their chat, V showed genuine interest in understanding the spiciness level of Pani-Puri, displaying his eagerness to explore new culinary experiences, and concern about his spice tolerance, to which they clarified letting him know that he had mild flavors to choose from. The couple, impressed by V's humility and warmth, also praised his physical appearance, describing his flawless complexion and skin, delicate features defining his ethereal beauty, lustrous hair, and honey-like voice in detail.

Previously, Shaila Khan, in a series of detailed Instagram reels, shared the journey of how they landed the opportunity to feature in V's music video. It all began with an open casting call for a look-alike couple from a British casting agency. Little did they know that they were auditioning for a BTS member's music video. After submitting photos and a self-shot video as per the casting team's instructions, they eventually received the chance to join V on set.

The Indian couple's experience of seeing V in person left a lasting impression, as they gushed about his charm, angelic voice, and genuine kindness. Through her reels, Shaila emphasized that V's warm demeanor made everyone feel comfortable around him, reflecting his reputation as a kind-hearted individual both on and off-camera.

For fans worldwide, seeing their favorite K-pop idols in real life remains a dream, but for Shaila and Shaz Khan, it became a reality as they shared the same set with BTS' V. Their heartfelt account provides a glimpse into V's endearing personality and the joy he brings to those around him, transcending language and cultural barriers.

BTS’ V was also lauded for diversity inclusion in FRI(END)S music video

BTS' V mesmerised fans once again with his latest digital single, FRI(END)S, released on March 15, 2024. Accompanied by a captivating music video featuring British actress Ruby Sear, the song showcases V's soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics. Departing from the typical K-Pop setting, V's production took place in the United Kingdom, offering a refreshing dose of diversity.

FRI(END)S celebrates inclusivity by portraying diverse relationships, including LGBTQIA+ couples, resonating deeply with fans worldwide. V's decision to feature such representation amid societal challenges earned him praise worldwide for his admirable allyship and commitment to embracing diversity within the industry.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' V wows fans with mesmerizing FRI(END)S performance film; watch video