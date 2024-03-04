BTS' V to serenade fans with new digital single FRI(END)S releasing on March 15

BTS' V is making a comeback with a brand-new single. The K-pop sensation took to social media on Sunday (March 3) to reveal that his latest track, FRI(END)S, is set to be released on March 15 at 1 PM KST. Fans are eagerly awaiting this exciting new release from V.

BTS’ V to release new single

In a surprise announcement on March 4 at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC delighted fans with news of BTS’ V's upcoming digital single release later this month. Titled FRI(END)S, the single is scheduled to be released online on March 15 at 1 PM KST, 9:30 AM IST. As per the agency's English statement, FRI(END)S is described as a "love song in the pop soul R&B genre."

Prior to its release, V will treat fans to a variety of content, including concept photos and teaser videos, giving them a sneak peek into the essence of the new single. The single's artwork, unveiled alongside the announcement, features the title and release date against a vibrant pink backdrop, teasing the sweet and romantic vibe of the song.

On Saturday, BTS' official Instagram account teased V's upcoming track FRI(END)S with a short clip featuring the K-pop star. This highly anticipated release follows V's successful solo debut in 2023 with Layover, which featured hits like Love Me Again, Rainy Days, and Slow Dancing. Having already earned significant acclaim as a solo artist, V is once again ready to dazzle audiences with his magnetic presence and soulful vocals. With FRI(END)S, he promises to deliver his distinctive sound and showcase his unique musical tastes.

More about BTS’ recent activities

On March 3, BIGHIT Music surprised fans by posting a reel on their official Instagram account featuring BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung. The short video showcased behind-the-scenes clips of the Winter Bear singer, accompanied by briefly displayed text reading NOT IN USE. ARMYs (BTS' fandom name) have noticed a connection between some of the photos displayed in the reel and the artist's stay in London last year. This has led to speculation among fans that the video might serve as a teaser for his upcoming track, which has now been revealed to be FRI(END)S.

Last December, BIGHIT MUSIC had previously announced that BTS' final four members—RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—were beginning their military enlistment process, following Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA, who were already enlisted.

