‘Please think about us’: BTS' V shares video, messages with ARMY urging fans to remember group amid absence

BTS' V recently posted a story on Instagram featuring a BTS video, and later engaged in messaging with fans on the community app Weverse. This thoughtful act highlights his care and concern to ensure that fans haven't forgotten about BTS amid their absence.

BTS’ V shares video and messages with fans

On March 2nd, BTS' V took to Instagram and shared a story with fans, posting a video clip of BTS practicing Permission To Dance. In the caption, he updated fans about his well-being, mentioning that he's breathing well, and asked ARMYs to remember BTS. The video showcased BTS members dancing and practicing the song in a studio. The caption accompanying the video read “ARMYs you haven’t forgotten about me right? I’m still breathing okay? Please think about us every once in a while okay?” Expressing his deep affection for fans, V took a moment to check in on them, conveying how much he misses their presence and connection.

Later on, the idol shared on Weverse about his health journey and expressed his love for his fans. Discussing his health and weight, BTS' V mentioned his goal of reaching 86 kgs within a year through his current diet, exercise routine, and military training, suggesting he'd be fit enough for Ultimate Muscle 2. Jokingly he said that he is currently filming The Secret Life of Kim Taehyung, which is a reference to the film The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

In response to a fan's heartfelt message expressing their constant thoughts about the member and wishes for his well-being, BTS' V replied, "Then it’s a relief to hear that." He further expressed, "I thought I was just the only one who’s one-sided," referring to his earlier Instagram story. This indicates that he initially believed he was the only one thinking about his fans, but upon learning that his fans were also thinking of him, he felt relieved and reassured by their mutual connection.

Advertisement

BTS' V's heartwarming interaction with fans quickly went viral, spreading joy among ARMYs. Many fans expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the Love Me Again singer's continued efforts to connect with them, even while fulfilling his military duties.

BTS’ V recent activities

On March 1, 2024, the internet was buzzing with excitement as BTS member V, treated fans to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his recent ad campaign shoot. Teaming up with the iconic Jackie Chan, the Jakarta-based securities company orchestrated a memorable collaboration for their latest commercial.

The official Instagram reel released by the company showcased the dynamic duo of V and Jackie Chan, sharing heartwarming moments and igniting immense enthusiasm among fans who couldn't get enough of their on-screen chemistry. Prior to the reveal, the company cleverly teased the partnership on social media, dropping cryptic initials—V and J—creating a wave of anticipation among followers.

However, it was V's personal Instagram story that stole the spotlight. The short yet charming video provided a glimpse into the camaraderie between the two brand ambassadors. One particularly adorable moment captured V and Jackie Chan sharing a warm embrace, followed by V showcasing his impressive martial arts skills with a powerful kick that left his co-star visibly impressed.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' V's Singularity mask performance cited in book's epilogue for cultural and visual impact