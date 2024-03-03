BTS’ V teases upcoming content in surprise reel by BIGHIT Music’s official Instagram; WATCH

BTS’ V put in a lot of hard work to supposedly film a bunch of content before his military enlistment so that he could keep gifting fans new projects even in his absence. The recent update from BIGHIT Music hints towards a new release from the vocalist of BTS.

BTS' V to drop new content?

On March 3, BIGHIT music took to their official Instagram and shared a surprise reel, featuring BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung. In the short video, the Winter Bear singer featured in a compilation of behind-the-scenes clips with a briefly displayed text NOT IN USE.

While, neither BIGHIT nor V has shared any context about the reel, fans are left speculating it might be a hint for his upcoming music video or documentary.

Watch BIGHIT Music's new Instagram reel featuring BTS' V

ARMYs (BTS’ fandom name) has connected some of the displayed photos in the reel, with the artist’s last year’s London stay. Many are expecting the video to be a teaser of his upcoming track, while some think it might be a travel vlog.

Though there hasn’t been any official announcement about the same, fans and followers are eagerly anticipating what their beloved V has next in store for them.

Advertisement

About V's recent activities; Military enlistment, Love Wins All, and more

V was recently featured in IU’s single Love Wins All, which is a pre-release from her latest album The Winning. The BTS member was reported to have filmed the music video before his military enlistment.

Along with RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, V is also completing his mandatory military service, which he enlisted on December 11, 2023. The BTS leader RM was reported to join him on the same day and the duo will have a joint discharge from the service on June 10, 2025. Following that, V is supposed to reconvene with his bandmates and resume group activities.

Meanwhile, V’s last solo album Layover was released on September 8, 2023. The studio album recently surpassed 80 million Spotify streams on its all tracks, making V the first Korean soloist to reach the feat. This achievement of V has garnered a lot of praise, furthering his portfolio as a world-class K-pop idol.

The recent Instagram update from BIGHIT Music has added to the already high expectations of the fans and they can’t wait to be blessed with his upcoming content, whatever that might be!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ V’s Layover creates new milestone as first album by Korean soloist surpassing 80M Spotify streams on all tracks