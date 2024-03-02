BTS' Jungkook makes surprise cameo appearance in The Kid LAROI's documentary Kids Are Growing Up

On March 1, 2024, a clip from The Kid LAROI's documentary Kids Are Growing Up, featuring BTS’ Jungkook, went viral across social media platforms. The clip showcased the BTS member recording their collaborative song TOO MUCH, sparking excitement and generating a buzz online.

BTS’ Jungkook’s surprise cameo on The Kid LAROI’s documentary

On February 29, 2024, Prime Video unveiled The Kid LAROI's highly anticipated documentary. The documentary, described as a pivotal moment in the musician's life as he transitions into adulthood, delves into themes of fame, mental health struggles, first love, and the loss of his mentor, Juice WRLD.

In the documentary, BTS' Jungkook made two brief appearances, each lasting only a few seconds. The first instance was at 1:17:41, where he was captured shaking hands and sharing a hug with the Australian singer.

In the second clip, which occurred at 1:17:50, the documentary showcased behind-the-scenes footage of the recording session for TOO MUCH. Here, the Standing Next To You singer was seen seated in a chair, demonstrating his vocal prowess. The Kid LAROI expressed admiration for Jungkook's singing skills, giving him a thumbs up in response.

Despite Jungkook's brief five-second appearance in the documentary, it sparked a viral sensation on social media, with fans raving about his impressive vocal abilities. Many fans also took note of The Kid LAROI's admiration for Jungkook's singing talent. Amidst the excitement, the fandom expressed their longing for Jungkook, fondly referred to as the golden maknae, as he is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service.

Kids Are Growing Up provides a profound glimpse into the life of the Australian singer, offering a narrative that delves into the experiences of a twenty-year-old who has navigated the highs and lows of life at a young age. The documentary highlights his journey to fame, showcasing his ascent to popularity and featuring his collaboration with Canadian singer Justin Bieber on the 2021 single, STAY. Additionally, the film includes exclusive interviews with The Kid LAROI, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, and other influential figures.

More about BTS’ Jungkook

BTS' Jungkook commenced his mandatory military service alongside fellow group member Jimin on December 12, 2023. Following the completion of his five weeks of basic training, he was deployed to the 5th Infantry Division. Recent reports indicate that the idol has been promoted to the rank of Private First Class.

On October 20, 2023, the Australian singer and rapper The Kid LAROI teamed up with BTS' Jungkook and British rapper Central Cee for the track TOO MUCH. This collaboration was featured on LAROI's debut studio album, The First Time, and released under Columbia Records.

