BTS' V unfolds heartbreaking love story in vintage Winter Ahead visualizer ft Park Hyo Shin and pianist Yun Seok Cheol; WATCH

BTS' V has just dropped the visualizer for his instant hit solo Winter Ahead. Alongside balladeer Park Hyo Shin, the new visualizer also features the singers' collab with pianist Yun Seok Cheol. In a vintage setting, the visualizer once again narrated the heartbreaking love story of the BTS member previously featured in the original music video.

On December 20, BANGTAN TV unveiled a new visualizer for BTS' V Winter Ahead featuring Park Hyo Shin. The new drop is a trio version, also featuring a soulful piano arrangement by Yun Seok Cheol.

The visualizer features a vintage setting with a Christmasy vibe as snow falls outside the window and the analog TV plays the heartbreaking love story from the original music video. Needless to say, V once again won fans' hearts with his angelic voice in the visualizer.

Watch the visualizer here:

On November 29, V released Winter Ahead featuring Park Hyo Shin, marking his first solo comeback since FRI(END)S. It is a Jazzy ballad song that is bound to make listeners nostalgic. Aside from the two singers' captivating voices, the cinematic music video gained global praise. From the theatrical setting to the use of metaphors to narrate the story, the BTS member once again showed his unparalleled artistry.

The music video unfolds a sculptor's journey of trying to find his lost love through his creation. At some point, he becomes successful at finding her, but only for a brief moment as his dream shatters and his alter ego emerges from the ashes. In all of his previous solo releases, the K-pop idol showed that he is a storyteller who always finds to connect with the fans through his songs and music videos. And Winter Ahead is no exception.

The song also achieved significant commercial success, ranking high on music charts. It debuted at No. 86 on UK's Official SIngles Chart, marking V's thrid solo career entry after Slow Dancing and FRI(END)S.

On the work front, after WInter Ahead, V also released White Christmas, a virtual collab with late Jazz icon Bing Crosby. The singer is currently completing his mandatory military service. He is set to return home in June 2025, when he will reunite with his bandmates.

