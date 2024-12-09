BTS' V's Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin becomes his 3rd solo entry on UK's Official Singles after Slow Dancing, FRI(END)S

BTS' V has bagged yet another achievement in his solo career. The singer's latest release, Winter Ahead with balladeer Park Hyo Shin, has entered the UK's Official Singles chart. This marks the K-pop idol's third overall entry on this prestigious music ranking, followed by his previous hits Slow Dancing and FRI(END)S.

On December 9, V's new single Winter Ahead debuted at No. 86 on this week's UK's Official Singles chart. It is an esteemed music chart equivalent to the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. With this impressive entry, the BTS member is off to a strong start in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, this is his third solo career entry on this chart. Previously, Slow Dancing, a fan-favorite track from his solo album Layover, also debuted on this chart, while his other 2024 release FRI(END)S also landed an impressive spot.

In addition to this, Winter Ahead also marked a strong start on the Official Singles Downloads Chart, sweeping the No. 1 position. On the other hand, it reached No. 2 on the Official Singles Sales chart this week in the United Kingdom.

Congratulations, V, on this remarkable achievement!

On November 29, V marked his second solo comeback of this year with the jazzy ballad Winter Ahead featuring Park Hyo Shin. The moody melody of the song received much praise from the fans. In particular, ARMYs couldn't help but be completely captivated by the cinematic music video. The story unfolds his journey as a sculptor who is trying to re-imagine his lost love through his creation. In a theatrical setting, he finally reunites with the person he has been looking for all along, but only for a while. Before he can embark on a lifelong journey with the love of his life, the dream shatters. He opens his eyes just to find himself facing his alter ego.

The BTS member is known for narrating engrossing stories through his lyrics and music videos. Winter Ahead is no exception.

Apart from Winter Ahead, V also released another song titled White Christmas, a virtual collaboration with the late jazz legend Bing Crosby. Through the song, he paid tribute to him and also commemorated his pet dog, Yeontan, who recently passed away.

