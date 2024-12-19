BTS' Jungkook garners 20.2 million real-time views and 2.92 billion likes on surprise livestream, beating Grammy Awards

BTS' Jungkook is truly the king of smashing records. His recent surprise live garnered over a whopping 20 million views. More surprisingly, he managed to accumulate the real-time viewer numbers just within 3 hours, breaking his own record.

On December 18, Jungkook surprised fans with a Weverse live. The BTS member directly interacted with ARMYs after a long while, answered the questions, performed some songs for them, and also included a house tour. The live stream garnered 20.2 million real-time viewers in under 3 hours, breaking the record he himself set previously on the platform. He also overtook the 2024 Grammy Awards Ceremony's live viewership, which amassed around 16.4 million viewers. In total, the K-pop idol's record-breaking live viewers helped him land six new feats.

It is now the most-viewed individual live in real-time on Weverse. Jungkook is the first individual and also the fastest solo artist to reach the feat on the platform. In addition, he is now the first individual on the platform to have multiple live streams with more than 15 million real-time views.

The BTS member is also the first artist to reach 20 million real-time viewers on multiple platforms (Weverse, Instagram, and more). Last but not least, he is the first individual with the Top 3 most viewed lives in real-time history.

Congratulations, Jungkook, on achieving so many milestones in one day!

Meanwhile, on this day's live, Jungkook gave a much-anticipated house tour while also urging fans not to send him gifts to his new address. He also hosted a karaoke night with himself and ARMYs as his audience. He performed some of his solo hits like Standing Next to You, Still With You, Ues or No, 3D, Too Sad to Dance, and more.

In addition, he showed off his vocals by covering many other popular songs, including APT by BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars, V's Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin, Queen of Tears OST Love You With All My Heart, ILLIT's Magnetic, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' Die With a Smile, BOGBANG's G-Dragon's HOME SWEET HOME, WHO YOU, and more.

He also expressed his desire to plan for a comeback next year.

