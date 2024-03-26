BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S debuts at no. 65 on Billboard Hot 100; becomes singer’s 4th solo track to enter chart

BTS member V made his much-awaited solo comeback with his latest track FRI(END)S, accompanied by a conceptual music video, which became an instant fan-favorite. Since its release on March 15, the song has been climbing high to many prestigious music charts.

BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S enters this week’s Billboard Hot 100 at no. 65

On March 26, around midnight, FRI(END)S entered this week’s Billboard Hot 100, debuting at no. 65. As fans rejoiced at the singer’s new victory, this track became his 4th career solo entry on the chart.

Previously, three of his solo tracks entered the Billboard Hot 100 at significant positions.

Released on December 24, 2021, V’s Christmas Tree was his first entry on the chart and the track debuted at no. 79. On August 21, 2023, Love Me Again from his album Layover followed suit and became the second song to enter the chart at no. 96 positions.

The next month, another track titled Slow Dancing, from the K-pop idol’s album Layover debuted at a competitive no. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With FRI(END)S, The Winter Bear singer continues his streak of dominating the Billboard chart as a K-pop soloist.

On this special day, let’s celebrate V by rewatching FRI(END)S’ MV:

More about BTS' V's FRI(END)S

Meanwhile, the cinematic music video for FRI(END)S already amassed an impressive 20 million views on YouTube within 11 days of its release.

The track also achieved a historic feat on Spotify as on March 17, it debuted at no. 7 on the Daily Global Top Songs Chart. V’s FRI(END)S now has an impressive 40,593,746 Spotify streams.

This digital single marks his highly-anticipated comeback since his debut solo album Layover and a collaborative track with American singer UMI, titled Wherever U R.

FR(END)S brings back the cinematic brilliance of the BTS member. Through the immaculate lyrics, he tells a painstaking truth about love, friendship, solitude, and death. With an amazing color palette, gripping cinematography, and V’s impeccable acting combined with his angelic voice, FRI(END)S is nothing short of a masterpiece.

Moreover, through the music video of this instant-hit tack, he also celebrated inclusivity and love transcending gender, color, race, and more, setting a new conceptual standard in the realm of K-pop.

So, tune in and listen to V’s FRI(END)S, which is available to stream on all major music platforms.

