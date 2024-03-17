BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S becomes best ranking solo release on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart

BTS’ V is currently captivating the fans with his latest digital single FRI(END)S. Released on March 15, the track has been ruling various streaming platforms with its witty lyrics and brilliant concept that explores the world of friendship, love, and heartbreaks with a dash of a time loop.

BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S becomes the singer’s highest-ranking solo on Spotify’s Global Songs chart

As per reports on March 17, FRI(END)S has debuted at no. 7 spot on Spotify’s Daily Global Top Songs chart with a groundbreaking 4,728,233 streams on its first day.

With this impressive ranking, the instant-hit track has now become V’s highest-ranking solo single on the prestigious chart. This surpasses his previous record set in 2023 with the pre-release single Love Me Again from the album Layover, which charted at no. 10.

Additionally, upon its release FRI(END)S immediately became a smash hit, evidenced by its debut at no. 1 on the iTunes chart in several countries, worldwide.

The track also entered no. 2 on Oricon’s Daily Digital Single charts, followed by the Slowed Down version at no. 7, the instrumental version at no. 4, and sped up at no. 8.

With all these incredible achievements, FRI(END)S by V has now reached the most fist-day streams among all the K-pop acts released in 2024 so far.

On this special day, congratulate V by watching the music video for FRI(END)S:

Advertisement

More about BTS' V's digital single FRI(END)S

This latest digital single from the BTS member marks his comeback after his debut solo album Layover and a collaborative track with American singer UMI.

Though the K-pop icon is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment, he doesn’t take a break from surprising the fans with his exceptional music releases, which he worked hard on before departing for the same.

Through the immaculate lyrics and compelling music video of FRI(END)S, V narrates a tale of longing for love and friendship in one’s life. In more detail, shrouded in a cinematic world, the MV depicts how most of us are stuck in a heart-wrenching time loop of romance, heartbreaks, and loneliness.

With FRI(END)S winning the hearts of ARMYs and topping the charts, the talented singer V once again proves his nature of steady conceptual music releases, that are nothing short of masterpieces.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S soars high by charting at no. 1 on YouTube’s Global Top Music Video