BTS' V loses over 32,000 followers after controversial social media post about 'fries'; know more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death, violence, and war.

BTS member V is facing backlash after posting a photo of fries from a brand on Instagram amid a boycott campaign against the fast-food chain for its support of Israel. The post led to V losing over 32,000 followers, making him the most unfollowed K-pop artist in the past 24 hours. While some fans criticize him, others defend the post.

BTS’ V faces backlash following his latest social media update

On July 21, BTS’ V found himself at the center of controversy following a recent Instagram update. The post, which featured a seemingly innocent image of McDonald’s french fries, ignited a wave of criticism.

Take a look at the 4th photo in V's post below for more context to the row:

McDonald’s is currently embroiled in a boycott campaign due to its perceived support for Israel amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Many fans expressed their disapproval, accusing V of being insensitive to the political climate.

In response to the backlash, V’s Instagram account saw a dramatic loss of over 32,000 followers in just 24 hours, making him the most unfollowed K-pop artist in that period. The outcry comes as a highlight of the growing scrutiny of celebrities and their social media activities in the age of global awareness.

Despite the uproar, some supporters of V argue that the McDonald’s franchise featured in the post is operated independently from the global brand, which may not share the same political stance. This controversy underscores the complex intersection of celebrity, social media, and global issues, leaving V’s fans and critics divided.

More about BTS members’ latest activities

In June, BTS welcomed Jin back from military service with a heartfelt reunion, followed by a touching FESTA 2024 Live and a free hug event on June 13 hosted by Jin, for their 11th debut anniversary.

Meanwhile, as the remaining members continue their military duties, BTS stays vibrant with exciting updates. V released a captivating photobook on July 9, and Jimin’s much-anticipated second solo album, MUSE, dropped on July 19. Furthermore, ARMYs can also look forward to Jungkook and Jimin’s new travel variety show, Are You Sure?!, premiering on August 8.