BTS’ V’s new military photos of STRIKING visuals with fellow soldiers surface in the most unexpected location

V, the popular K-pop idol and member of the iconic boy band BTS, who is currently enlisted in the military has appeared in some new photos boasting his triking visuals. V’s new photos in military uniform with his fellow soldiers reecntly surfaced in the most unexpected location, a photo studio.

On September 25, 2024, KST, fans were blown away with a pleasant surprise when several photos of BTS’ V in his military uniform surfaced at the most surprising location, the Photoism Studio.

The photos of the BTS member with his comrades with this funny twist soon had fans swooning over his striking visuals which shined in the photos all the while laughing at the perchance of stumbling upon the photos in the Photoism Studio.

Photoism Studio is the largest self-photo studio in Korea which allows customers to take pictures by themselves or with friends, partners, family, pets, etc in a fun way. In one such Photoism Studio V’s photos in the military uniform where he posed with his comrades were discovered.

See V’s new photos in military uniform with his fellow military men here:

The photos taken by V were posted by the studio and so allowed all the fans a new glimpse into the Rainy Days singer’s military enlistment life. V and his soldiers can be seen making cute poses while smiling warmly in their military uniforms.

Advertisement

The Slow Dancing singer’s breathtaking visuals were what stole the show as fans gushed over the fact the K-pop star shined wherever he was.

The photos unsurprisingly gained attention online in just seconds as fans reacted over V in his military uniform.

V also known by his full name Kim Taehyung is one of the most popular K-pop idols. He is a singer, songwriter, and member of the iconic K-pop boy band BTS.

He has also dipped himself into the world of acting by making his debut alongside his best friends Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in 2016. V later also sang an OST for the drama.

He made his solo debut with his hit album Layover on September 8, 2023, alongside the groovy music video for the lead track Slow Dancing.

ALSO READ: When BTS’ Jungkook went into shock after learning Jack Harlow's age: Here’s what happened