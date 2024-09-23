BTS’ V and J-Hope get snapped backstage at IU's Seoul concert; Lee Jong Suk arrives on 2nd day in a row to support girlfriend

BTS' V and J-Hope got snapped at IU’s Seoul concert as the duo took a well-deserved break from their busy military schedule to enjoy IU’s concert. On September 22, V attended the final show of her HEREH World Tour in Seoul, accompanied by fellow bandmate J-Hope, to show his support for the talented soloist.

Fans were delighted to see V’s enthusiastic reaction during IU's performance of her latest collaboration, Love wins all and later as they all posed together for pictures backstage. Along with them Lee Jong Suk too was seen cheering IU on!

For those who may not know, J-Hope enlisted in the South Korean military on April 18, 2023. He is currently in the final month of his mandatory service and is set to be discharged on October 17, 2024.

Taking a well-deserved break after rigorous training in military, V was also spotted enjoying the event, and the duo later took photos with IU. The BTS fandom was thrilled to see the two members together for the first time since June 2024. Their last reunion was on the day BTS' Jin was discharged from the military on June 12, 2024.

K-drama star Lee Jong Suk was spotted cheering on his girlfriend during her concert in Seoul, attending both days of the event. Fans also spotted him on the final day, where he showed his support enthusiastically.

V, J-Hope, and Lee Jong Suk all delighted fans with their attendance. V and J-Hope shared glimpses of their night out on Instagram as IU celebrated her 100th performance during the encore concert for her 2024 World Tour at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

In the videos and photos circulating online, V was seen entering the venue in a laid-back outfit of a hoodie and tracks, sporting a buzz cut—a nod to his military service—and showing off a noticeably toned physique that has everyone buzzing. Fans were also excited to V see his happy ending on the Love wins all music video as it was displayed on big screens.

As IU kicked off her hit track, a collaboration with V from earlier this year, the Winter Bear singer rose from his seat to capture the moment, cheering her on. In the music video, V portrayed the character Taejun, sharing the screen with IU, who played Jihye.

To further delight his fans, V shared a stylish Instagram Story of himself in a tailored suit and overcoat while enjoying a drink at a bar. He also posted photos from the concert, celebrating IU’s impressive milestone of 100 performances. J-Hope also shared multiple stories and photos, posing alongside IU to commemorate the special occasion.

Lee Jong Suk's public appearance at the concert effectively dispelled recent breakup rumors surrounding the couple. He was seen enjoying the event, further reassuring fans about their relationship. Many other stars and idols, including G-Dragon and RIIZE's Anton, were also spotted at the concert, adding to the star-studded atmosphere.

