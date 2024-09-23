When BTS’ Jungkook went into shock after learning Jack Harlow's age: Here’s what happened

Jungkook, the popular K-pop singer who is currently enlisted in the military, before going away had dropped big bangers like 3D. Once Jungkook went into shock after learning Jack Harlow’s age, who collaborated with him on 3D.

It all happened when Jungkook was shooting the music video for 3D featuring Jack Harlow. It was revealed in the 3D MV Shoot Sketch video that when on the set, Jungkook and the American rapper Jack Harlow were shooting the scene where they are playing chees in a corner of the street. They both got to talking, and it led to the revelation of the rapper’s age. The Seven singer told his age, but when Jack’s shared his, the shock on Jungkook’s face was apparent.

Later, Jungkook, while talking with the staff, said, “Jack’s 25." The BTS member went into shock over the fact that he was one year older than Harlow. He told his staff in shock, “I’m 26,” and reiterated, “I was shocked.”

Watch Jungkook getting shocked at Jack Harlow being younger than him here:

Watch the full video below:

Jungkook, also known by his full name, Jeon Jungkook, is one of the biggest K-pop icons and a member of the iconic boy group BTS. He is a renowned singer and songwriter, known for his captivating vocals and striking visuals.

Jungkook first performed three solo songs as part of BTS discography, namely Begin in 2016, Euphoria in 2018, and My Time in 2020, all of which became big on the Gaon Digital Chart. He also released the OST Stay Alive for the BTS-based webtoon 7Fates:Chakho on February 11, 2022, produced by bandmate SUGA.

Jungkook marked his solo debut by releasing his banging hit single Seven featuring Latto on July 14, 2023, alongside a romantic music video featuring actress Han So Hee. The song debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the USA and Global 200. He later dropped his second single 3D featuring Jack Harlow on September 29, 2023.

He later released his solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, alongside a choreography-laced music video for the lead track Standing Next to You.

