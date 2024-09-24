RUN JIN Ep 7 Highlights: BTS member reunites with Ji Seok Jin, loses every game of luck and looks for 'Lee Seokjin'

In the latest episode 7 of RUN JIN, released on September 24, BTS member Jin experienced an unforgettable surprise when he reunited with his name twin, Ji Seok Jin. This episode, filled with laughter, games, and heartfelt moments, showed Jin’s charm and humor as he navigated through a series of fun challenges and unexpected encounters.

When Ji Seok Jin reunited with Kim Seok Jin

The new RUN JIN episode kicked off with an unexpected twist as Ji Seok Jin arrived before Jin, leading to a delightful exchange between the two. Ji Seok Jin expressed his astonishment at the scale of the production, questioning if it was indeed a big project since he thought it was just a simple YouTube shoot. Jin, who had no idea about the surprise guest, was genuinely thrilled when he saw Ji Seok Jin walk in. Their playful banter set the tone for the episode, with Ji Seok Jin teasing Jin about how he hadn’t seen him since his military enlistment.

The interaction was filled with humor and warmth, as Jin expressed his surprise and happiness at the unexpected visit. “I was so surprised,” he said, to which Ji Seok Jin replied, “You had no idea?” The chemistry between them was palpable, and their shared laughter drew viewers in, making them feel like part of the reunion.

2 Seok Jins play the game of luck

As the episode progressed, Jin further flaunted his signature dad jokes and witty remarks. He playfully acknowledged Ji Seok Jin’s youthful appearance, joking, “You also look very young for someone in his 70s,” which elicited laughter and a light-hearted rebuttal from Ji Seok Jin. This exchange exemplified Jin's unique charm, keeping the atmosphere jovial and engaging throughout the episode.

The two shared stories from their past encounters, reminiscing about their time on Running Man and how much hasn’t changed since then. Jin’s charisma shone brightly as he effortlessly gelled along with his name twin and industry senior Ji Seok Jin, embodying the joy of reunion with an old friend. “This is my bread and butter after all,” Jin quipped, pointing to his age-defying face card, humoring as a defining trait of his personality.

Watch the full episode here;

Games, challenges, and culinary delights

The heart of the episode featured various games that tested luck and skills. The duo engaged in a guessing game that provided hilarious moments, particularly as Jin seemed to struggle with luck at every turn. Despite his efforts at skilled games, he lost every game due to his luck, adding to the light-heartedness of the show. Each moment was met with his characteristic humor, turning what could have been frustrating moments into sources of entertainment for viewers.

Food played a central role as well, with Jin stealing a spoonful of Ji Seok Jin’s watermelon bingsu, leading to playful teasing and camaraderie. Their shared meal was not just a culinary delight but also a highlight of their friendship, further showing the warmth between the two men.

The search for 'Lee Seokjin'

As the episode neared its conclusion, the games escalated in intensity, with Jin and Ji Seok Jin participating in a high-energy aerobics session on a jumping machine at HYBE. The playful bickering and laughter filled the room, showcasing their undeniable chemistry and the fun atmosphere of the show.

However, the final moments left viewers on the edge of their seats, as the duo continued their hunt for the “Lee Seokjin.” The thrill of the chase, combined with the high stakes, created an engaging climax that kept fans eagerly watching until the very end.

Episode 7 of RUN JIN was a delightful blend of surprises, humor, and heartwarming moments, demonstrating the brother-like bond between Jin and Ji Seok Jin. Their playful banter and shared experiences created a memorable episode that not only entertained but also resonated with fans who cherish the lighter side of life. As they are set to search for “ Lee Seokjin,” in the upcoming episode, viewers are sure to be treated to another show of Jin’s charm and the joy of friendship, leaving them excited.

