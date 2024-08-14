BTS' V's single FRI(END)S breaks record as first K-pop solo song to surpass 300 million Spotify streams in 2024

On August 14, 2024, BTS' V, made history as his English single FRI(END)S surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify. It became the first and only track by a K-pop solo artist to achieve this milestone in 2024. The song was released on March 15, 2024. FRI(END)S also debuted at No. 7 on Spotify's Daily Global Top Songs chart, racking up an impressive 4,728,233 plays.

FRI(END)S reached No. 65 on the Hot 100 on March 26, 2024, and climbed to No. 2 on Billboard's Digital Single Sales chart, marking it as the second-best-selling single of the week in the U.S. The song also debuted at No. 5 on the Global 200 and No. 3 on Billboard's Global Excl. U.S. chart. FRI(END)S delves into the longing to deepen a lasting relationship with its emotional lyrics. Featuring a relaxed beat and soothing melody, the track captures the essence of pop-soul R&B. Upon its release, it quickly soared to No. 1 on YouTube's Global Top Music Videos chart.

On March 15 at 1 PM KST, V released FRI(END)S, which quickly soared to the top of iTunes charts worldwide. This debut marks V’s highest solo ranking to date, surpassing the No. 10 position set by his 2023 pre-release single Love Me Again. Additionally, FRI(END)S achieved the highest first-day streams of any K-pop song released in 2024 back then. Meanwhile, FRI(END)S climbed to No. 2 on Oricon’s daily digital singles chart, with the instrumental version following at No. 4. The Slowed Down version debuted at No. 7, and the Sped Up version came in at No. 8.

The music video, directed by acclaimed British photographer and filmmaker Samuel Bradley, is a masterful blend of emotion and intrigue. V's FRI(END)S explores the wish to transform a friendship into something more meaningful, featuring British actress Ruby Sear as his love interest. As of August 14, 2024, the track continues to perform exceptionally well on the iTunes chart.

Watch the track here-

Moreover, FRI(END)S follows the releases of wherever u r and Love wins all. V was featured on the R&B track wherever u r by American singer UMI, released on December 30, 2023. He also played the lead role in IU's Love wins all, which came out on January 24, 2024.

