IU and BTS’ V's Love wins all: fan theories, relatable memes, pop culture references; a deep dive into the MV

IU's highly anticipated pre-release single, Love wins all, has been unveiled along with its music video, featuring BTS' V. The music video takes the form of a dystopian sci-fi short film, running a little over five minutes. Its cinematic quality, the chemistry between IU and V, the beautiful plot, and the stunning visuals have sparked an instant buzz among fans. This has led to a wave of trends, fan memes, theories, comparisons, and more circulating within the fan community of both IU and V. Let’s explore a few-

The Suchwita Cube

In an apocalyptic world, IU and BTS' V confront the harsh realities of survival amid ominous floating cubes claiming human lives. Seeking refuge in an abandoned shopping mall, V discovers a magical camcorder. The duo briefly escapes the grim reality, cherishing a fleeting moment of warmth and love. Unfortunately, it is cut short as the floating cube exposes them, ultimately leading to their obliteration.

Following the music video release, international fans swiftly identified the evil cube responsible for IU's and V's death. Further observation arose when fans noticed the cube listed as a special guest in the credits, drawing parallels between the cube and the Tesseract from the Marvel Universe. ARMYs humorously theorized that the cube was a special guest because it's a bit of a celebrity – speculated to be SUGA's sugar cube featured in Suchwita.

Anime references

Love wins all went viral among anime fans, sparking comparisons with various popular anime such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack On Titan. In Jujutsu Kaisen, the character Gojo was sealed in a cube resembling the one in the music video, drawing parallels between the two. Additionally, fans drew connections to Attack On Titan, known for its dystopian setting and heartbreaking ending, finding similarities between IU and V's love story and the tragic love between Attack On Titan's main characters, Eren and Mikasa.

Deaf and Blind theory

In Love wins all MV, IU's character appears to be deaf, using sign language, while V's character is portrayed as blind in one eye. Fans theorized that the cube-shaped machine targeting the characters specifically targets those marginalized and classified as differently-abled. This theory gained support as fans pointed out the peaceful world depicted through the camcorder. Fans believe the camcorder showcases a world where they aren't marginalized or discriminated against, as scars and wounds disappear, and V's clouded eye clears up when viewed through it.

Other scenes in Love wins all feature people dressed in black with masks, representing the discriminating masses of society. As IU and V's characters try to enjoy basic activities like having dinner together, expressing their desire to get married, or singing in front of a crowd, symbolizing their love, those dressed in black are shown distressed.

Lee Jong Suk in the box

While some fans speculated deeper meanings like hatred or even aliens inside the box, others took a humorous approach. Some joked that the box contained J-Hope of Jack in the Box, while others playfully suggested it might be Lee Jong Suk. This lighthearted banter arose from the previous confirmation of IU and Lee Jong Suk dating. Given V's remarkable chemistry with IU, fans jokingly expressed concern for Lee Jong Suk, humorously checking in on him after the release of the music video. Some fans believed the mysterious cube in the music video to be Cube Entertainment's logo and humorously began blocking their account.

Popular culture references

A netizen drew parallels between the Love wins all music video and the film Warm Bodies, noting similarities in V's transformation due to IU's love. Some fans speculated that V's character might be akin to a zombie, like the male lead in the movie. Others likened IU and V dressed in bridal attire to the main characters of the film Corpse Bride. Fans expressed their desire for a live-action adaptation, suggesting IU and V as ideal choices for the lead roles, given their impressive acting in the music video.

Pile of clothes and BTS parallelism

In the music video, a striking visual featured a pile of clothes, suggested to be worn by people captured by the cube-shaped machine pursuing IU and V. Fans immediately began deciphering the symbolism behind this haunting image. For ARMYs, the piled clothes evoked memories of the Spring Day music video, while others drew parallels to Christian Boltanski's installation titled No Man's Land. According to fan theories, this artwork conveyed the acceptance of the inevitable and finding optimism in it.

As for the music video, fans drew comparisons between V and IU's storyline in the Love Wins All music video and the HYYH era's SUGA and Jungkook from the BTS universe. The HYYH storyline gave Jungkook and SUGA's story a sad ending, prompting fans to draw parallels between this and the narrative in IU's Love Wins All.

True symbolism of IU’s song

IU dedicated Love Wins All to her loved ones, specifically mentioning her fans. In the song's introduction, IU wrote, "A song dedicated to my loved ones, especially fans. I also want to be someone who’s there for you in your rising & setting moments. To be the person beside you saying, 'Don’t be afraid. Let’s fade away together most splendidly.'" Fans deduced that V represents them, the Uaena (IU's fanbase), as IU shields them from hate and negativity.

