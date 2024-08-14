Lee Yi Kyung, Byeon Woo Seok, or Jin’s brother? Fans guess special guest's identity in second episode of RUN JIN

On August 13th, BTS' Jin released the first episode of his latest reality show, RUN JIN. Following the episode, a preview for episode 2 was unveiled, hinting at a special guest appearance. This teaser has sparked curiosity among fans, who are eagerly speculating about who the mystery guest could be.

Some fans have speculated that the special guest could be South Korean actor Lee Yi Kyung, known for his endearing role as the “Gwenchana Guy" in the K-drama Welcome to Waikiki. Given that Lee Yi Kyung is older than the BTS idol and shares a close friendship with Jin, fans are wondering if he might appear as guest, adding to the excitement and anticipation.

Others have suggested it might be Byeon Woo Seok, the lead star of Lovely Runner. In the preview video, Jin is seen entering his alma mater, Posung High Boys School, while holding a yellow umbrella. This detail has intrigued fans, as it echoes a popular scene from the K-drama Lovely Runner. In the series, the yellow umbrella is a symbolic item often carried by Kim Hye Yoon's character, Im Sol. This connection has led fans to speculate that Byeon Woo Seok could be the guest star on the show.

For more reference in the time slip series Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's characters first meet when she carries a yellow umbrella, which holds significant meaning throughout the series and has left a strong impression on viewers. Meanwhile, BTS ARMY has been buzzing online, trending the preview clip and praising the drama reference.

Fans also noted that the show editors included the caption "LOVELY RUNNER SEOKJIN" in the RUN JIN Episode 1 credits, coinciding with Jin's entrance at the school with a yellow umbrella. This detail has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among ARMYs, who have flooded X (formerly Twitter) with tweets expressing their excitement for the upcoming episode.

Fans are also speculating that the guest could be Jin's older brother, as the guest is referred to as "hyungnim," which means older brother in Korean. This has led to excitement and curiosity about whether Jin’s family might make a special appearance on the show.

The preview also highlights the singer’s interaction with school students and participation in various fun activities, promising a chaotic yet lively episode. It teases the arrival of a special guest star, with whom the BTS singer plays tennis and engages in some playful bickering. This dynamic suggests a lively and entertaining segment that fans are eagerly anticipating.

