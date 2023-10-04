A Time Called You EXCLUSIVE: Ahn Hyo Seop on if he would time-travel for love, talks romance ace title, more

Ahn Hyo Seop grows on you. The Canadian star who started out with being a K-pop idol trainee is now one of the most coveted names in the Korean acting industry thanks to continuous successful projects that have landed him on the map. Moulding him to become one of the finest, the star recently embodied a double (in reality triple) role in Netflix’s A Time Called You. And while his styling for one of the portions remains a point of discussion, the actor himself seems to have carried the show with impressive emotional acting throughout.

About A Time Called You

A Time Called You is a heartwrenching love story between Jeon Yeo Been’s Han Junhee and Kwon Minju as well as Ahn Hyo Seop’s Nam Siheon and Koo Yeonjun. The plot gets divided over multiple lifetimes as they yearn to be by each other’s side amidst all the confusion. Essentially building up the story, Ahn Hyo Seop portrays two different characters, while also living as a grown-up version of one to undo all the mystery surrounding his untimely death and time-travel. Kang Hoon plays Jung Ingyu, who has feelings for Kwon Minju.

Ahn Hyo Seop Interview

A Time Called You starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, and Kang Hoon premiered on September 8 following which the lead cast spoke to us exclusively about their thoughts. Read more about what Ahn Hyo Seop has to say below.

Do you believe in being destined for someone like Nam Siheon and Han Junhee? Would you ever make such efforts to chase a partner through different lifetimes?

Ahn Hyo Seop: It depends, but I generally believe that you can create your own destiny. For instance, if I feel happy because the coffee I’m drinking tastes amazing, happiness clearly exists for me here and now. In that sense, I think you can create your own happiness depending on how you interpret your situation.

As for the person I would time-travel to meet, I think I would choose to time-travel if had someone I love as deeply as Siheon does.

You are well on your way to becoming the current romance king in the K-drama world. What do you think of this and what can the fans look forward to next?

Ahn Hyo Seop: I have been lucky enough to participate in a series of projects recently, and I'm very grateful that the fans are giving me the title of “the king of romance” because I assume that they were able to relate very much to the character I portrayed. As I mentioned earlier, I will continue to take on new challenges to reach out to my fans, so please stay tuned.

Doctor, CEO, astrologer, and now high schooler turned comic platform owner, what has been the role closest to your own self and what was the most challenging to attempt?

Advertisement

Ahn Hyo Seop: When I started working on Dr. Romantic 2, I did not have a very optimistic outlook on the world. However, much like how Seo Woo Jin found a reason to live after meeting Kim Sabu and found his place in Doldam Hospital, I also found a reason to have a positive attitude towards life and the world as I worked on the project.

That was why I could project myself onto Seo Woo Jin and eventually continue to take on season 3. I wanted the growth journey I envisioned for myself as an actor to be represented in the growth arc of Seo Woo Jin in Dr. Romantic.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: A Time Called You EXCLUSIVE: Kang Hoon on playing high scooler in his 30s, Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been’s roles