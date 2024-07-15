Lovely Runner is a new K-drama that gained immense popularity during its official run, and is finally getting an OTT release for an international audience. Due to its romantic storyline and chemistry between the lead actors, the K-drama gained immense attention from the audience both domestically and internationally, even though there was no accessible platform for the global audience.

Lovely Runner gets official OTT release

On July 15, 2024, Netflix announced that Lovely Runner would be officially included in their platform for the audience to stream online. The K-drama officially aired on April 8, 2024, on the South Korean television network tvN. However, the show was not aired on an online streaming platform which was accessible to a wider international audience. Despite that, the show performed extremely well among the audience and gained immense popularity.

The show will be officially part of Netflix’s roster as of August 1, 2024, adding to the extensive list of K-dramas such as Queen of Tears, King The Land, Business Proposal, Vincenzo, My Demon, Welcome to Samdalri, and more.

More about Lovely Runner

Based on the web novel The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang, the plot of the series follows Ryu Seon Jae, who is a popular celebrity, and Im Sol, his devoted fan. However, one day Ryu Seon Jae takes his own life, which leaves Im Sol devastated. In a miraculous twist, Im Sol is given an opportunity to travel back in time and meet Ryu Seon Jae’s high school version. She takes it upon herself to save him from a tragic incident by forming a close relationship with him.

Im Sol is met with many hurdles along the way as she tries her hardest to prevent Seon Jae from getting hurt. Along with her intention to keep Seon Jae safe, she also navigates other aspects of life and relationships with friends and family.

Apart from Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the cast ensemble of the series includes Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyun, Jung Young Joo, Seo Hye Won, Song Ji Ho, and more. The show is directed by Yoon Jong Ho and written by Lee Shi Eun.

