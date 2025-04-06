Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother Kim Fernandez passes away days after being hospitalized

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual’s death.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother Kim Fernandez passed away this morning, i.e. April 6, 2024, after days of being hospitalized due to a stroke. The report of her unfortunate demise has come as a shock to the actress’ fans and followers. The actress is yet to officially release a statement on the matter.

According to a report published in News 18, the funeral and last rites are expected to be held privately, with close friends and family in attendance. On the other hand, it was just a few minutes back that Jacqueline Fernandez’s father and other family members were seen arriving at Lilavati Hospital, where Kim Fernandez was undergoing treatment for the past few days.

Jacqueline Fernandez' father spotted at hospital

For the uninformed, the Kick actress’ mother was hospitalized and admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) last month on March 24, 2025. As per Times Now, the actress’ mother was hospitalized after she suffered a heart stroke.

Upon receiving the news, the actress, who was out of city, rushed back to be with her mother in her critical phase. Meanwhile, superstar Salman Khan who happens to be one of the close friends of the actress was also seen visiting the hospital to check on the actress’ mother well-being the same day.

The actress also canceled her IPL performance that was scheduled on March 26, 2025, where she was to perform before the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati.

"Jacqueline’s mother is still in the ICU recovering. As the family awaits further update from the doctors. In these challenging times, Jacqueline has chosen to be by her mother’s side, and unfortunately will be missing performing at the IPL Ceremony shared a source close to the actress," the official statement shared by the actress’ team revealed.

Ever since her mother got admitted, Jacqueline was often consistently seen visiting the hospital.

On the professional front, Jacqueline will be next seen in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the upcoming comedy-caper boasts of an ensemble star cast consisting of Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Dino Morea, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani and more.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to release on June 6, 2025.

