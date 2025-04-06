Jacqueline Fernandez and her father arrive for last rites of mother Kim Fernandez; actress' Fateh co-star Sonu Sood joins

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual’s death.

Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez, sadly passed away this morning, April 6, 2025. Shortly thereafter, the actress, along with her family, was seen arriving for her mother's final rites. Additionally, her Fateh co-star Sonu Sood came to offer his condolences to the grieving family.

Today, on April 6, Jacqueline Fernandez, accompanied by her father, arrived at the cremation ground for her mother, Kim Fernandez’s funeral. In one of the videos, the actress and her father were seen coming out of the same car as they made their way inside the funeral ground’s premises. The Housefull 5 actress dressed in a white outfit covered her face with a black mask.

Jacqueline Fernandez and her father arrive for the last rites

Minutes later, Sonu Sood also arrived to attend the last rites of his Fateh co-star’s mother and extend his condolences. He was seen dressed in a white shirt paired with denim pants and matching sneakers.

Sonu Sood arrives for Jacqueline Fernandez's mother's funeral

For the unversed, it was just a few hours ago that the unfortunate news about the Housefull 5 actress’s mother surfaced on the internet. The actress and her team have not released any official statement on the matter yet.

Kim Fernandez was undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. She was admitted last month on March 24, 2025, after reportedly suffering a stroke. The actress, who was out of town at the time, rushed back to the city immediately to be with her mother during the critical phase. She also canceled her professional commitments, including her IPL performance that was scheduled for March 26, 2025.

An official statement shared by the actress’s team revealed that her mother was recovering, although she remained in the ICU. It further stated, “As the family awaits further updates from the doctors, Jacqueline has chosen to be by her mother’s side and, unfortunately, will be missing her performance at the IPL Ceremony,” shared a source close to the actress.

On the professional front, Jacqueline was last seen in Fateh, the directorial debut film of Sonu Sood that was also led by him. Going further, she will be next in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5; set to release on June 6, 2025.

