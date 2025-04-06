Emily in Paris Season 5 Star Lucas Bravo Confirms May Filming Schedule And Reveals WHY Fans Will 'Lose It This Time’

Lucas Bravo has shared an exciting update for Emily in Paris fans. Speaking to Parade on Thursday, April 4, the actor revealed that filming for season 5 will kick off in May.

“We’re starting filming in May,” said Bravo during the opening night of the Broadway play Good Night, and Good Luck. He added, “I think it’s the best season so far.”

Bravo has played the charming chef Gabriel on the Netflix hit since it began. Created by Sex and the City’s Darren Star, the show follows Lily Collins as Emily, a young American navigating life and love in Paris. Gabriel has been a major part of the romantic storyline, often caught in an on-again, off-again dynamic with Emily.

While Lucas Bravo didn’t reveal specific plot points, he hinted that season 5 will be full of surprises. “I had lunch with Darren a few days back, and he told me a bit without telling me too much,” Bravo said. “I think fans are going to lose it. It’s the craziest one so far.”

At the end of season 4, Emily moved to Rome for work, leading a new division of her luxury marketing agency. She was accompanied by her latest love interest, Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini. Fans are eager to know whether Gabriel will follow her or stay in Paris.

When asked if actress Shailene Woodley would visit him on set, Bravo laughed and avoided giving a direct answer. A Parade reporter brought up the rumors of a romantic connection, but Bravo simply smiled and said he didn’t know what they were talking about. Earlier that day, he told PEOPLE that he was "really happy,” though he didn’t confirm or deny the relationship.

Despite his excitement for season 5, Bravo had previously shared his doubts about continuing with the show. In an interview with France’s Le Figaro in October 2024, he shared that he was unsure if he wanted to return, questioning whether it was worth spending five months filming a series that no longer stimulated him creatively.

He also said he wanted to see Gabriel evolve in a more meaningful way and felt that the show didn’t always consider the intelligence of its viewers. Bravo added that he lacked creative freedom on the series and had started to enjoy new opportunities that gave him more control.

In a separate interview with IndieWire that same month, Bravo said he had grown apart from his character. He stated that while the “sexy chef” was a part of him in season 1, they had drifted apart over time due to the character’s choices and the direction taken by the show. He said he had never felt so distant from Gabriel.

