Peddi Release Date Promo: Ram Charan's last Cricket bat shot is EXPLOSIVE; makers release first glimpse on Ram Navami

Peddi is one of the most highly anticipated films of Ram Charan, as he will be seen in an intense role in the sports drama. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie has already become the talk of the town. To build excitement, the makers released a glimpse of the film on the occasion of Ram Navami, and fans can't keep calm.

In the one-minute and four-second clip, a large crowd is seen cheering as Ram Charan’s character takes center stage. He makes a strong entry as Peddi, carrying a bat over his shoulder and smoking a cigar. The visuals then follow his actions—running, jumping through wide paddy fields, and eventually stepping onto a cricket field. The clip ends with him stepping out of the crease, striking the bat handle on the ground, and hitting the ball out of the park.

Along with the first glimpse, the makers also announced the release date of Peddi, which is set for March 27, 2026. Announcing on X, they wrote, "The biggest battle you will ever take up is the fight for who you are, the fight for your identity. Happy Sri Rama Navami. See you in theatres for the next Sri Rama Navami."

Peddi marks Ram Charan’s first collaboration with director Buchi Babu Sana. The film is set against a rural backdrop and is described as an action-packed sports drama. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead, marking her second Telugu film after Devara with Jr NTR.

The cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu of Mirzapur fame, and others in key roles. Recently, AR Rahman and Buchi Babu Sana were spotted together after completing the film’s mixing work. Once Peddi is wrapped up, Ram Charan will move on to his next project with Pushpa 2 director Sukumar. Tentatively titled RC17, the film will reunite the actor-director duo after their hit collaboration on Rangasthalam.

