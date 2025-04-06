After Imtiaz Ali, Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik picks better actress between Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone; can you guess?

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are two of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Earlier, Imtiaz Ali made his choice between them and picked the latter. Now, Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik has revealed who he thinks is the better actress. He also picked Alia.

In an interview with Komal Nahta for Game Changers, Amar Kaushik participated in a fun rapid-fire round. He was asked to select the better actress between Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. In response, he expressed his wish to work with both of them. “Mujhe dono ke saath kaam karna hai (I want to work with both of them),” he said. Then, Amar chose Alia.

Earlier, during an interview with the same channel, Imtiaz Ali was also asked to pick one between Deepika and Alia. The director has worked with both of them in different movies. He ended up selecting his Highway heroine.

Amar Kaushik hasn’t yet worked with either of the actresses. Back in 2024, he revealed what type of movie he would like to make with Deepika Padukone. During Pinkvilla’s Directors Roundtable, the filmmaker shared that he would like to do a Chennai Express-type comedy with the actress.

Amar Kaushik’s last directorial was Stree 2. The 2024 film is the latest installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It starred Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. The horror comedy received a lot of love from the audience and turned out to be a huge success at the box office.

Amar recently backed the aerial action drama Sky Force with Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film featured Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. Amar is producing Thama, the next movie in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's slate. It is set against the backdrop of vampires. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are headlining the project. Thama will be released in cinemas on Diwali 2025.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has the movies Alpha and Love & War in her lineup. Deepika Padukone is yet to announce her upcoming projects.

