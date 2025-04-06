Nayanthara chills with R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje in Mumbai amidst Yash's Toxic shoot

Nayanthara was recently spotted by the paparazzi while out and about in Mumbai. What caught the attention of netizens was her hanging out with her Test co-star R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje, amidst the ongoing shoot of her film Toxic with Yash. The outing quickly grabbed attention, and fans couldn’t stop talking about it.

Advertisement

In the videos that have been going viral on social media, Nayanthara is seen seemingly waving at the paps, while R Madhavan quickly zooms past her with his wife, avoiding the cameras. They are then seen getting into their car and leaving the spot together, only drawing more attention towards them.

Take a look at the video below:

For those unaware, Nayanthara and R Madhavan recently shared screen space in the Netflix movie Test. The film also featured Siddharth in a prominent role alongside them. Despite a direct OTT release, the movie has been gaining significant attention and is currently trending in India.

Viewers who recently watched Test shared that while the film may not be a masterpiece, it is still a worthy watch. They mentioned that the story manages to hold attention despite its flaws and delivers a fairly decent viewing experience. According to them, it isn’t great or terrible—just a solid one-time watch.

Advertisement

"#Test on Netflix. Plot could be mid but the main actors were great. Shout out to Maddy for his role. Brings out interesting messages of life. Hero or Zero," read another review.

Take a look at more reviews below:

Nayanthara recently arrived in Mumbai to begin shooting for Toxic. The film features a star-studded cast including Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. A few days ago, the makers announced that the film will release on March 19, 2026.

Toxic is being shot in both Kannada and English, promising a unique cinematic experience. It will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Meanwhile, the screenplay has been co-written by Geetu Mohandas and Yash.

ALSO READ: Test Movie Review: R Madhavan and Nayanthara lead a gripping game of greed, but the rest just tests your patience