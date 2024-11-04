Byeon Woo Seok becomes face of luxury brand Prada joining aespa’s Karina, ENHYPEN, NCT’s Jaehyun, and more

Byeon Woo Seok is now the new face of Prada. The luxury brand announced the news recently, sending fans into a frenzy. The actor is already a renowned face in the fashion industry due to his early career as a model. Now that, he has joined the brand as their ambassador, something exciting is seemingly on the way.

On November 4, Prada tapped Byeon Woo Seok as their latest brand ambassador. With this, the actor is joining a long list of other A-list Korean celebs representing the Italian luxury brand. Among those are aespa’s Karina, ENHYPEN, NCT’s Jaehyun, Jeon Somi, and TWICE’s Sana.

Back In June, he was spotted attending the brand’s 2025 men’s spring show at Milan Fashion Week, donning a tailored look that took over the headlines. Most recently, he was invited to attend The Sound of Prada show in Seoul. However, he couldn’t enter the venue as the event was cut short due to overcrowding concerns.

Congratulations to Byeon Woo Seok on his new venture!

Before rising to fame with Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo Seok was a known face in the K-content world but unknown to the audience. He started his career as a model in 2010. After dominating the fashion world for a while, he transitioned into acting in 2016 with a role in tvN’s Dear My Friends.

In the following years, he bagged supporting and cameo roles in many K-dramas including Moon Lover: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Record of Youth, Welcome to Waikiki Season 2, Search: WWW, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Moonshine, Strong Girl Namsoon, and more.

In 2024, he bagged his first-ever lead role in tvN fantasy rom-com Lovely Runner. He starred as Ryu Sun Jae in this drama, a former swimmer who starts exploring the music industry after suffering a shoulder injury, later rising as a top K-pop idol.

His organic performance in this drama garnered global praise, amassing him a huge fanbase overnight. In addition, his chemistry with Kim Hye Yoon also impressed the viewers, even landing them in a real-life dating rumor. With 11.4 million followers on Instagram, Byeon Woo Seok is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of 2024.

