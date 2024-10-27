Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon spotted filming for upcoming fantasy rom-com I Am Human from Today; Watch

I Am Human From Today is an upcoming fantasy romance which will star Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon in the main roles. It tells the story of a nine-tailed fox and a football player whose lives collide. Anticipation runs high as the star cast and the crew come together for this exciting series. Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon were spotted filming for this series.

On October 27, Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon were seen filming for their upcoming drama I Am Human From Today. Kim Hye Yoon was seen running across the street as Lomon followed her cutely. The actors could also be heard laughing and smiling while filming.

See the sneak peek of I Am Human From Today below.

I Am Human From Today is scheduled to be released in 2025.

The series centres on Eun Ho, a quirky nine-tailed fox who revels in the human world's pleasures, carefully avoiding good deeds to preserve her immortality. Her carefree life takes an unexpected turn after an accident with Kang Si Yeol, a narcissistic soccer star, transforms her into an ordinary human. As Eun Ho adapts to her new reality, their lives intertwine, leading to unexpected challenges and heartfelt discoveries.

The project is being directed by Kim Jung Kwon and written by Jo Ah Young and Park Chan Young.

Kim Hye Yoon marked her debut in 2012. Her first appearance on the big screen was with the film Hide and Seek which was released in 2013. The actress rose to fame with the hit drama SKY Castle in which she displayed her acting range. She is known for projects like Extraordinary You, Snowdrop, and more. She recently starred in the popular romance comedy Lovely Runner.

Lomon made his debut as an actor in 2014 with the series Bride of the Century. Over the years, he has appeared in various projects like Lookism, Sweet Revenge, Doctors and more. He rose to fame with his role in the Netflix hit All of Us Are Dead. He recently took the lead in Branding in Seongsu.

