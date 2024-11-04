Dark Nuns poster OUT: Song Hye Kyo, Jeon Yeo Been, Lee Jin Wook’s horror film CONFIRMS January 24 South Korea premiere

Get ready, because Dark Nuns is coming to haunt you. The Song Hye Kyo, Jeon Yeo Been, and Lee Jin Wook starrer film is confirmed to commence its South Korean theatrical run in January 2025. International viewers are also eager to watch the film in their local theatres, so hopefully there will be a global premiere soon as well.

On November 4, Distributor NEW unveiled a gripping poster for Dark Nuns (also known as The Priests 2), setting the atmosphere ahead of the highly anticipated premiere. It has been confirmed that the horror film is set to premiere on January 24, 2025, in South Korea.

Back to the thrilling poster: Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been appear as silhouettes, donning their nun clothes. They are seen pushing a young boy in a wheelchair as the sunbeams create a spooky setting in the dark hallway, hinting at their journey to the unknown.

The tagline read, “The two nuns begin the forbidden ritual fiercely determined to save the boy, stepping into unpredictable dangers. Please look forward to it.”

Dark Nuns is the second installment of the 2015 box-office hit The Priests, starring Kang Dong Won, Park So Dam, and Kim Yoon Seok. This upcoming film depicts the story of a group of individuals inside a church who perform a forbidden ritual to rescue a boy from the grasp of a powerful demon.

Song Hye Kyo will be appearing as Sister Yunia. She is bent on resorting to extreme measures to get ready for the ritual and fight the evil force. Viewers are expecting an outstanding performance from her, as this will mark her first big-screen appearance in almost 10 years.

On the other hand, Jeon Yeo Been will be joining her as Sister Michaela. Despite having skeptical views towards the forbidden ritual, she decides to join Sister Yunia out of her curiosity.

Lee Jin Wook is set to embody Father Paolo, a psychiatrist who doesn’t believe in demons. Finally, Moon Woo Jin will be playing the role of the possessed young boy. Dark Nuns has been directed by Kwak Hyuk Jae.

