Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok confirms Summer Letter fan meeting in Seoul; Know July dates and more

Byeon Woo Seok, the acclaimed Lovely Runner star, has confirmed his first-ever fan meeting tour, Summer Letter in Seoul, at the Jangchung Gymnasium on July 6-7. With tickets set to go on sale soon, fans can anticipate a memorable event filled with heartfelt moments and special surprises.

About Byeon Woo Seok’s Summer Letter in Seoul

On May 22, actor Byeon Woo Seok delighted fans with the announcement of his upcoming fan meeting in Seoul, scheduled for July. Titled Summer Letter in Seoul, the event promises to be a heartfelt gathering for fans to connect with the beloved actor. Hosted at the prestigious Jangchung Gymnasium in Jung Gu, Seoul, on July 6-7, the fan meeting is expected to be a memorable experience for attendees.

Byeon Woo Seok's agency shared insights into the event, expressing their intention to convey overflowing emotions through carefully selected stationery, initiating a meaningful and lasting conversation with fans. This marks Byeon Woo Seok's inaugural Asia fan meeting tour, reflecting his growing popularity and dedicated fan base across the continent.

In addition to Seoul, Byeon Woo Seok will embark on a journey to seven major cities, including Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, and Hong Kong, extending the opportunity for fans across Asia to engage with their favorite star. Notably, the actor previously captivated audiences in Tokyo, Japan, with his first Japanese fan meeting, Special White Day, creating cherished memories with his global fandom, Global Mailbox. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Fans eagerly anticipate the general ticket sales for Byeon Woo Seok’s Seoul fan meeting, scheduled to commence on the 27th at 8 PM, eager to secure their spots for what promises to be an unforgettable event.

Advertisement

More details about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok has carved a distinguished path in South Korea's entertainment landscape, transitioning seamlessly from modeling to acting with finesse. His journey, marked by memorable roles in dramas like Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency and Record of Youth, showcases his versatility and magnetic screen presence.

With acclaimed performances in both television and film, including his award-winning portrayal in Moonshine, Byeon Woo Seok has become a sought-after talent, celebrated for his ability to embody diverse characters with depth and nuance. His latest success in Lovely Runner further cements his status as a rising star, captivating audiences with his charm and charisma as Sunjae. Byeon Woo Seok continues to captivate viewers with his talent and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the industry.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner's ECLIPSE enters Melon Top 100 with Byeon Woo Seok's Downpour; fans demand real-life promotions