Byeon Woo Seok's flowers to Hyeri at Victory VIP premiere appear in new photo underscoring strong friendship

Byeon Woo Seok, the South Korean actor who recently became the talk of the town with his lead role in the K-drama Lovely Runner recently attended Hyeri’s new movie Victory VIP premiere.

Byeon Woo Seok was also spotted with flowers at the premiere which he gave to Hyeri, the flowers later appeared in the photo shared by the actress on her Instagram story.

On August 5 KST night, Hyeri’s upcoming sports-themed movie Victory hosted a special VIP screening where big stars appeared to show support for the Reply 1988 actress.

Among the attendees, the spotlight was on BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok, and Chief Detective 1938’s Lee Je Hoon who showed up to have the first look at Victory.

Byeon Woo Seok further became the center of attention as he showed up with a bouquet of flowers which were later spotted by fans in a new photo shared by Hyeri on her Instagram story. The fact that Hyeri shared a photo with Byeon Woo Seok’s flowers has underscored their strong friendship.

See Byeon Woo Seok’s flowers to Hyeri appearing in Hyeri’s PIC here:

Byeon Woo Seok and Hyeri have been close friends since they worked together on the K-drama Moonshine. Byeon Woo Seok also shared a story cheering Hyeri on her new release.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok also garnered attention at the premiere as he was seated with Jisoo of BLACKPINK, who is also a close friend of Hyeri.

It should be noted that Hyeri’s Victory is set to hit the theatres in South Korea on August 14, 2024. The movie has already garnered much attention and has been raising anticipation for Hyeri’s role as Pil Seon. The actress was also awarded the Rising Star Award at the New York Asian Film Festival.

Victory follows the story of a cheerleading club Millennium Girls headed by Pil Seon and her friend as they want to achieve their dancing dreams through it.

Byeon Woo Seok has emerged to become one of the top South Korean actors who has showcased his acting prowess across various genres. He is best known for the movies 20th Century Girl and Soulmate and K-dramas Strong Girl Nam Soon, Record of Youth, and Moonshine.

