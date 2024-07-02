Hyeri gives wholesome cheerleader energy in new stills from upcoming film Victory; see PICS

Hyeri is one of the most beloved South Korean actresses who has been captivating audiences through her performance across K-dramas and movies.

She will be soon seen leading an upcoming youth movie titled Victory. They have recently unveiled news stills featuring Hyeri in her cheerleading element and energy.

On July 2, 2024, new stills were revealed from the upcoming movie Victory which is set to have a theatrical release on August 14, 2024. The new stills depict Hyeri as she embodies wholesome cheerleading energy.

The first still shows Hyeri as Pil Seon as she dances with full confidence she showcases her undying determination filled with the dream of becoming a professional dancer. The other photos bring forth the 2000s energy and style in Hyeri’s character.

Pil Seon has created a team with her partner and soulmate Mi Na (Park Se Wan) and a cheerleader from Seoul Se Hyun to begin a studio. She plans to create a cheerleading club Millennium Girls and is filled with infectious energy that surges through everyone who joins her.

While one still shows Hyeri as she adorably stuffs her mouth with food and looks at someone. Hyeri has embodied the young cheerleading energy beautifully as she becomes one with Pil Seon in the upcoming movie Victory.

See Hyeri in the newly released stills from the upcoming movie Victory here:

Meanwhile, Victory follows the storyline of Geoje Commercial High School’s cheerleading team created by Pil Seon (Hyeri) which is called the Millennium Girls. Millennium Girls is a team where eight members of different ideologies have gathered to create something majestic. The film will be set in the nostalgic time of 1999, with Pil Seon and Mi Na in the center who create the team to fulfill their dream to dance.

Know more about Hyeri

Hyeri is a famous South Korean actress, singer, and TV personality. She also hosts her web talk show called Hyell’s Club.

She is best known for K-dramas Reply 1988, Hyde Jekyll, Me, Moonshine, My Roommate is a Gumiho and May I Help You.

She recently appeared in the Netflix variety show Agents of Mystery as a cast member where she along with other celebrities solved inexplicable mysteries.

