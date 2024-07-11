Lovely Runner star Jung Young Joo reveals Byeon Woo Seok asked if he could 'like' Kim Hye Yoon for real during filming; Watch

Lovely Runner's Jung Young Joo on her recent appearance at MBC’s Radio Star revealed that many people around her have been asking if Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon are dating due to their intense chemistry on set. She also shared behind-the-scenes details where Byeon Woo Seok asked her for acting advice and confessed to questioning whether he could genuinely like Kim Hye Yoon for the authenticity of their characters.

During the interview, Jang Do Yeon asked Jung Young Joo to share her experience of witnessing the Solsun couple (Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae, played by Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok) both on-screen and off-screen for a year. She expressed that she remains deeply invested in the K-drama, to the extent that she finds it difficult to look forward to her next project because of her attachment to playing Im Sol's mother. Young Joo also revealed that fans of the show frequently ask her numerous questions about Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, and their characters.

Young Joo shared that Byeon Woo Seok's charm lies in his expressive eyes, particularly suited for melodramatic roles. She mentioned asking him once, "Have you ever been in a relationship?" to which he replied riled up, "I have dated!" in an endearing and slightly flustered manner.

According to Young Joo, portraying deep emotions convincingly in acting, even if one has experienced them in real life, is challenging. However, Byeon Woo Seok excelled in this aspect, delivering performances that resonated deeply with viewers and earned him a huge amount of love and a dedicated fanbase.

She noted his innocence and sincerity, emphasizing that he is so genuine that he doesn't know how to lie; his true emotions always shine through. In her view, he possesses all the qualities needed for great acting, including purity and authenticity.

Jang Do Yeon observed that even after the drama concluded, the excitement and interest remained high. Jung Young Joo added that after the finale of Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo Seok mentioned in an interview that his ideal type is a small, petite, intelligent, and wise woman, traits that remind Young Joo of Kim Hye Yoon. Consequently, whenever she saw Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon acting together, she couldn't resist jokingly telling them, "You guys should just date."

When asked about sensing real-life emotions between the two stars, Jung Young Joo shared that during romantic scenes with Solie (Kim Hye Yoon), Byeon Woo Seok had to portray Sun Jae's romantic gaze, which made him feel shy as himself, Woo Seok. Seeking advice, he approached Young Joo asking, "Should I look at her with those 'melo' eyes as myself?" To this, she reassured him, Why are you worried? Just like her for real and it will be alright."

In response, Byeon Woo Seok asked, "Can I really like her?" Young Joo observed that his eyes spoke volumes, and he could indeed just genuinely like her. However, as she witnessed Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok's acting firsthand, she noted their chemistry was so natural that they no longer needed advice. Their emotions flowed effortlessly, creating authentic portrayals on screen.

More about Lovely Runner

Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok recently portrayed Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner. The duo garnered immense love and admiration from viewers worldwide. As Lovely Runner concluded on May 28, 2024, their undeniable chemistry was evident to all. Even in behind-the-scenes clips, the staff couldn't help but fondly watch the pair. The duo has undoubtedly become a global sensation, with everyone in love with their on and off-screen chemistry.

Lovely Runner follows the story of Im Sol, a devoted fan of idol Ryu Sun Jae. Sol, a promising film director whose aspirations were shattered by an accident that left her paralyzed, finds solace in Sun Jae's music and his words. However, tragedy strikes once more when apparently Sun Jae takes his own life, leaving Sol devastated. But fate takes an unexpected turn when Sol wakes up in a classroom 15 years in the past. Seeing this as a heavenly opportunity, she resolves to alter their destinies for the better.

